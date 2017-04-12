Team approach powers Titans’ hot start

Every coach in any sport will emphasize the importance of team unity, and Lee’s Summit West girls soccer coach Shaun Owens is no different. But with Owens it’s more than just an empty platitude. He sees it as the reason why the Titans are off to a hot start.

“We’ve done a lot of things that are team-focused, no individuals,” Owens said. “And since we’ve been doing that it’s made a tremendous difference in the way the girls play.”

It’s a one-for-all, all-for-one approach, and it has served the Titans well since the start of the season, and it helps to describe their 4-0 victory over Lee’s Summit Monday night in a Suburban Gold Conference match at Titan Stadium.

West (6-1 overall and 4-1 in the conference) got its goals from four different players and worked well enough together on defense to keep Lee’s Summit’s multiple scoring threats from seeing many opportunities. It’s all a marked improvement, Owens said, since the second game of the season, when the Titans lost at Blue Springs South 2-1.

“From that game on we took the initiative to be patient, connect passes and make sure we’re defending as a team and attacking as a team,” Owens said. “And it’s really made a difference.”

The patient approach sometimes leads to a slow start by the Titans, and Owens is fine with that. West didn’t get its first goal until the final 10 minutes of the first half, and it wasn’t clear at first if the Titans had really scored.

Kassidy Newsom had the ball in front of the goal after taking a cross from Layne Thompson when the offside flag went up. But a Lee’s Summit defender touched the ball after the call, and under a new rule, that meant Newsom was no longer offside. After a brief hesitiation, she punched the ball into the net.

“I had the ball at my feet and I froze,” said Newsom, who remembered the Titans giving up a goal the same way in a match last week. “Right when I heard the ref say, ‘No, she touched it’ … I remembered the rule and I just went for the corner.”

Even Owens said he was a little confused at first.

“From where we were sitting you couldn’t tell if it deflected off a defender or not,” Owens said. “We’re glad that the game wasn’t decided by one goal, obviously.”

Ashley Mathis diffused any controversy when she rebounded in a shot from Newsom, who intercepted a short goal kick by Lee’s Summit goalie Bailie Prier with just over two minutes left in the half. Carsyn Overin turned a corner kick into an own goal when the ball bounced off a wall of Lee’s Summit defenders and into the net nine minutes into the second half, and Grace Heenan turned and fired from the middle of the box for the fourth goal with 16 minutes to play.

“We have been working on playing as a team,” Newsom said. “We had all four goals from different people and I think that shows how we played.”

Lee’s Summit coach Dave Wiebenga said mental mistakes, such as not recognizing the new rule and letting up on the first goal, showed how the Tigers played. For a team with so much experience and talent, Wiebenga found the Tigers’ lack of focus very disappointing.

“We’ve got to wake up quick,” Wiebenga said after the Tigers fell to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in conference. “We’ve known for two years that we’re going to have teams wanting us. And they wanted it worse than us tonight.”