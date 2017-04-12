Police department working on third accreditation

The Lee’s Summit Police Department is hitting the books again for its third round of accreditation.

The department has been reviewing policies to see if they’re in line with best practices in professional law enforcement, said Police Chief Travis Forbes.

“In an era where police accountability is vitally important, we feel that accreditation is a key element in assuring quality policing,” Forbes said. He said the accreditation agency is a recognized leader and it is important to bring in outside experts to look at policies, procedures and operations to ensure the city is meeting or exceeding 484 national standards.

This week the examination gets a little tougher, Forbes said, as a field team from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. comes for on-site visits. Assessors Police Chief Gary Vest from Powell, Ohio, and Lt. James Sullivan from Burlington Township in New Jersey will learn about how the Lee’s Summit Police Department is operating.

The Department received its initial accreditation award in 2011 and its first re-accreditation in 2014.

The team will do ride-along with officers and inspect facilities as part of the process.

The public and members of the agency can offer comments 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in the department training facility at 10 N.E. Tudor Road. Comments can be called in at 816-969-1769 between 1:30 and 3:30 today. Comments should be limited to 10 minutes and be limited to the department’s ability to meet accreditation standards.

Written comments can be sent to Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainsville, VA 20155.

As this is the third review of the department, Forbes doesn’t expect major flaws to be found.

“It should be a little easier. We’re certainly open to hearing good feedback,” Forbes said.