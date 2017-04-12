Student’s project abuzz at Union Station showcase

For decades, students of biology have studied fruit flies under a microscope to better understand genetics and moving cells.

Earlier this year, a 17-year-old Lee’s Summit High School student decided to dig deeper into those studies.

Quentin Brown, a senior, says he introduced the flies to capsaicin, a chemical compound found in peppers, to see if it could weaken cancer. Brown’s project, titled “The Effect of Capsaicin on Cellular Migration,” was submitted late last month for the sixth annual Project Lead The Way Senior Showcase organized by KC STEM Alliance.

Brown has a biomedical class at Summit Technology Academy with instructor Kevin McCormick. For his semester project, which students had worked on since January, he wanted to studey capsaicin, the compound that gives peppers heat.

“I’d done some previous work with it in a IB chemistry lab at my high school,” Quentin said. “I thought it was kind of cool, so I wanted to continue it. Dr. McCormick actually helped me test it on flies because I wasn’t sure what I should try to test some of its properties on.”

In his preliminary research, he found some articles on capsaicin’s effect as being anti-migratory. That got Brown thinking. He gave one group of flies capsaicin while another group weren’t given the chemical compound.

“To simplify that, one of the biggest problems with cancer is it metastasizes — spreads throughout the body. That’s what makes it extremely difficult to treat,” Brown explained.

“An anti-migratory keeps cells from moving or migrating, so if you can apply this or extrapolate it out to a human, if the results of this work, it would essentially mean that capsaicin — given at a certain concentration — would prevent cancer cells from metastasizing and make treatment a lot easier.”

Brown said most of the results he gathered from the experiment weren’t statistically significant, but said he would consider making changes if he were to do it again.

This was the first major research project Brown has submitted for showcase.

The awards ceremony will be April 18 at Union Station in Kansas City. The top three entries are set to receive scholarship money. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

Brown’s teacher, McCormick, is also undergoing a first-time experience of his own. This month, a peer-reviewed journal, “The American Biology Teacher,” will publish an article written by the Summit Technology Academy instructor, and another author, Leonard Dobens of University of Missouri-Kansas City.

The article was written to share with high school biology teachers how they can use fruit flies to help their students better understand how genes control cell migration. Some genes found in the flies are copies of human genes, and some aren’t, McCormick says.

Students separate out female flies, dissect out the ovaries, stain them to show gene expression and fix them to slides to view under a light microscope to look for cell migration in the eggs.

“What I felt like was missing at the high school level was that the labs and things never felt real to the students,” McCormick said. “I wanted to get more, like these model organisms that have been in use in labs, for a long time. We looked at getting one of these labs that we thought that students would be able to do in a high school setting.”

As for the senior showcase, McCormick says he hopes his student does well, but the learning experience, he says, is the primary goal. Brown has deep interest in chemistry, and said he plans on going to Longview for two years and then transferring to Missouri Science & Technology. Brown completed the state’s A+ Scholarship Program and is looking forward to starting college.

“It was challenging, but in a good way,” Brown said about his project.“I’ve never done anything all throughout my entire educational career that’s challenged me in a way that the project did, like the curriculum has. It’s a good thing because I know going off to college, it’s going to be really different from what I’ve experienced so far.

“I really think this experience, no matter how I’ve performed, has helped me prepare me a lot better for what’s coming.”