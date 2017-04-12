Food drive to benefit several communities

Youth Advisory Council plans food drive

Students in the 180-plus member Youth Advisory Council at Truman Heartland Community Foundation are organizing an eight-hour food drive to benefit residents of their communities. They’ve set a goal of collecting 10,000 donated items at each location and filling a box truck in eight hours, which could relieve hunger in their communities for four days.

The food drive is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22, at several Hy-Vee locations:

• Third Street and Ward Road in Lee’s Summit to benefit Lee’s Summit Social Services.

• 350 Highway in Raytown to benefit Raytown Emergency Assistance Program.

• U.S. 40 Highway and Noland Road, Independence to benefit Community Service League.

Bublitz Material Handling acquires Power Sources

Bublitz Material Handling recently announced its intent to acquire Power Sources, a privately held battery sales and service company located in Lee Summit.

“We have worked closely with Power Source for years and this partnership not only makes an investment in the Bublitz operations to realize our vision for growth, but also brings battery expertise in-house to provide better service to our customers,” said Pete Womack, Bublitz chief operating officer and sales director.

Founded in 1927, Bublitz is a North Kansas City company offering forklifts, racking, hoist and crane products and fleet management services, as well as parts and service for all brands of lift equipment, aerial lifts, docks and other warehouse equipment.

“We are pleased to be joining the Bublitz family,” said Eric Wrobbel, power sources owner and service director.

“For years we have been a leader in servicing batteries and I am excited to bring battery repairs, watering, load testing and rebuilding services to the Bublitz service offering.”

Lutheran Spring Rally coming

The Lutheran Women’s Missionary League Missouri District Kansas City South Zone 2017 Spring Rally will be held later this month in Independence.

The theme is “Our Leaves of Springtime” and the “Gift of the Heart” will be monetary donations for the care of Jessy, a comfort dog from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Concordia, Mo.

The rally will be held Saturday, April 29, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 613 S. Main St., Independence. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the opening devotion is at 9:30 a.m. The cost for the rally is $5 and lunch is provided. Call 816-254-9405 if childcare is needed.