Flights of Fancy takes off Saturday

• Flights of Fancy is a free, family event featuring mega kites and thousands of families flying kites on the lawns of Metropolitan Community College-Longview. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the college at 3801 Longview Road in Lee’s Summit. For information on the web: http://kitefest.mcckc.edu or Facebook.com/MCCflightsoffancy or Great American Kites & Events on Facebook.

Whales, other sea life, a bear, and the world’s largest windsock will float in the sky over west Lee’s Summit during the annual Flights of Fancy kite festival at Metropolitan Community College-Longview.

The annual event is expected to bring out about 36,000 people, who will admire the mega kites provided by the Great American Kites & Events. Families are invited to bring their own kites to fly at the free event on the spacious lawns of the Longview campus.

“It’s getting very large. It increases every year,” said Janet Schaff, coordinator of the event for Longview. “It’s nice to get out after a long winter to see families and children enjoy themselves flying kites.”

She said this year Paradise Park will sponsor the dedicated children’s area, with an inflatable maze, face painting and balloon animals.

This year, if the weather forces cancellation, there is no rain date. Typically, the festival would be postponed to the following day, but this year that is Easter Sunday.

Schaaf said that the festival is rearranging the location of its food vendors and sponsors to improve parking for visitors. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the college at 3801 Longview Road.

Great American Kites & Events owner Sean Beaver says most of his whale kites and others are more than 100 feet long. The windsock is three stories, more than 200 feet. The company provides kites for fundraisers.

“We’ve got the largest whale kite collection in the country,” Beaver said.