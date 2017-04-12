Job Olympics lets students with disabilities show their skills

About a 100 students with disabilities recited a motto at the opening ceremony for the Lee’s Summit School District’s Job Olypmics: “I believe I can make a positive contribution to my community.”

They cheered each other on as they introduced their schools and asked, “Will we win the gold?”

The students came together April 7 at Unity Village for the 13th year of the event, which is the culmination of a year of practice for students with various physical and intellectual disabilities. The students are learning life and work skills, such as folding laundry, busing tables and bagging groceries.

Christina Taylor, transition teacher for GREAT, which stands for Gaining Real-Life Experience and Training, said the 30 events open to the students include job interviewing. Volunteers from local businesses serve as judges. Sometimes when they meet a student, they urge them to come to the business to submit an application, she said.

“It puts these students in front of business managers and helps business owners realize there might be a place for people with disabilities as employees,” Taylor said.

Businesses like Culver’s, Hy-Vee, Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs and Lee’s Summit Animal Hospital for many years have supported the event, Taylor said.

Participants included students ages 18 to 21 from the GREAT program, and students from Lee’s Summit’s three high schools, Center High School, and the Rainbow Center in Blue Springs. Medically fragile students also participated.

Josie Mann, 19, from Lee’s Summit North High School, said, “It’s fun. I like to be with people.”

She was competing in busing tables and animal care.

Malachi Boaz, 15, from Lee’s Summit High School, said his teacher helped him choose which events to enter. He competed in busing tables, food preparation and job interviewing.

“It’s kind of a challenge, but I did enjoy it,” Malachi said.

Phil Rackers, of Liberty Insurance, was a volunteer judge watching students make sub sandwiches.

He said his wife is a special-needs teacher and helping with the event is meaningful because of the students’ enjoyment.

“It’s really crazy when they get the awards. It’s like a pep rally or homecoming,” Rackers said. “You can see the enthusiasm and joy of kids who win medals in the categories.”