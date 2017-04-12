All R-7 high schools going to world robotics contest

For the fifth time in nine years, robotics teams from all three Lee’s Summit district high schools have qualified for the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) World Championship. This year’s 26th annual event will be April 26 through 29 in St. Louis.

Each team earned a spot by winning qualifying contests.

At least one R-7 team has qualified for the World Championship each year since the schools began competing. Lee’s Summit High School has qualified 10 times since 2006. Lee’s Summit North has qualified seven times since 2007, and Lee’s Summit West has qualified nine times since 2009.

This year’s game, called “Steamworks,” features three major tasks: rapid-firing pickle balls into an open funnel, catching giant gears and placing them on spring pegs and climbing a free hanging rope. All teams had six weeks in January and February to analyze the objectives, design solutions and create their machines.

Lee’s Summit High’s Team Driven qualified for the World Championship by winning the Regional Chairman’s Award at the Greater Kansas City Regional. The team also won the Entrepreneurship Award at the Bayou Regional in New Orleans.

Lee’s Summit North’s Broncobots team was named a regional winner at the Greater Kansas City Regional, where team member Levi Madden was named a Dean’s List finalist and the Broncobots won the Excellence in Engineering Award.

In addition, Lee’s Summit North won the Safety Award and the Regional Engineering Inspiration Award at the Iowa Regional. The Regional Engineering Inspiration Award award includes a $5,000 grant from NASA.

Lee’s Summit West’s Team Titanium earned a wildcard entry into the World Championship by serving as finalist captains at the Midwest Regional, held in Chicago. At that event, the team also won the Quality Award for robot design and fabrication. Team Titanium has one more regional competition. It’s this week in Wisconsin.