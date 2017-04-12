The Lee’s Summit Kiwanis Club has recognized three fifth-graders from Trailridge Elementary School as Terrific Kids for March. They are Arthur Schieszer, Courtney Reinwald and Avery Gonzales. Students are urged to create and achieve personal and educational goals. As students reach their goals, the teachers select one student per fifth-grade classroom for the recognition. Fifth-grader Carter Kendall was designated the Terrific Kid for March at Lee’s Summit Elementary School. The award is given by the Lee’s Summit Kiwanis Club.
