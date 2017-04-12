LS West archers finish second in Missouri archery

The Lee’s Summit West High School Titan archery team finished second at the Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) State Championships, held March 24 and 25 in Branson. The Titans will compete at nationals May 12 and 13 in Louisville.

The school captured three individual high school podium spots with freshman Tucker Thompson taking fifth for high school boys, junior Isabelle Smith placing fifth for high school girls and senior Shelby Winslow coming in first for high school girls. She was the overall female champion, which includes scholarships, and will finish her NASP career with four state champion titles.

The overall team performance gave West its highest state score, 3,412, in the team’s four-year history. This is the third straight year that the West archery team finished in the top three at state.

Some of West’s top shooters achieved personal best scores: Thompson with a 291 tie, forcing a five-arrow shoot-off; Savannah Fate with a 285; Jenna Schwager with a 284; Devin Ingersoll with a 283, and Noah Taylor with a 280.