Highland Park a leader in leadership

April 12, 2017 

Highland Park Elementary School has earned Lighthouse School status from Franklin Covey Education for the school’s leadership program.

Since 2013, all grade levels at Highland Park have been involved in the Leader In Me program, a school transformation process based on Franklin Covey’s “Seven Habits” principles. It’s based on the idea that each child can be a leader.

To earn Lighthouse status, a school must meet or exceed defined standards such as teaching leadership principles, creating a leadership culture, aligning academic systems toward student-led achievement and maintaining measurable results.

Highland Park Elementary is the second R-7 school to earn the Lighthouse School status. Pleasant Lea Elementary received the honor in 2016. Prairie View Elementary is in its second year implementing the Leader in Me philosophy.

