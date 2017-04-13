captured
confined
behind
closed
doors
of religion
stores
where
all of
the
answers
are
sold
but
wait
late
breaking
news
he has
escaped
again
is loose
wearing
many
disguises
using
various
aliases
is he
dangerous
certainly
able
to affect
self images
values
relationships
maybe
just
misguided
irrelevant
remain
aware
look
for
him
where
ever
life
unfolds
watch
listen
feel
think
give
receive
laugh
weep
curse
pray
work
play
plant
sing
shiver
sweat
hurt
hope
along
the way
we may
catch
a glimpse
of him
some
old
words
say
he has
descended
into hell
will
stay
until
we are
released
from
whatever
imprisons
us
set free
to go
home
together
no
explanation
only
the human
question
a celebration
of easter
asks
h.