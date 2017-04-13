Echoes

By HUBERT NETH

ColumnistApril 13, 2017 

captured

confined

behind

closed

doors

of religion

stores

where

all of

the

answers

are

sold

but

wait

late

breaking

news

he has

escaped

again

is loose

wearing

many

disguises

using

various

aliases

is he

dangerous

certainly

able

to affect

self images

values

relationships

maybe

just

misguided

irrelevant

remain

aware

look

for

him

where

ever

life

unfolds

watch

listen

feel

think

give

receive

laugh

weep

curse

pray

work

play

plant

sing

shiver

sweat

hurt

hope

along

the way

we may

catch

a glimpse

of him

some

old

words

say

he has

descended

into hell

will

stay

until

we are

released

from

whatever

imprisons

us

set free

to go

home

together

no

explanation

only

the human

question

a celebration

of easter

asks

h.

