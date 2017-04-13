Eggs-actly where is the Easter Bunny?

The Easter Bunny starts rounds on Saturday in downtown Lee’s Summit, leading a parade of boys and girls to Howard Station Park for an Easter Bunny Ears and Hat Contest.

Families and the Bunny will line up at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at City Hall Plaza, 220 S.E. Green St., then march west onto Third Street to Howard Station Park for the contest, which starts at 10:30 a.m. Judges will award prizes for their favorite bunny ears and easter hats. The Easter Bunny will pose with families for pictures until noon.

Also in Lee’s Summit, the Woods Chapel United Methodist Church is having a community outreach featuring a “reverse” egg hunt.

Children will hunt for plastic eggs of six different colors: green for Palm Sunday, pink for the Last Supper, purple for Jesus’ death and resurrection, and others for parts of the Passion story, said Rhonda Lytle, children’s ministry coordinator.

“Then they’ll go to different stations in the church gym, where they’ll get small tokens, like a leaf for Palm Sunday, and learn the Easter story, along with getting a piece of candy,” she said.

There also will be pancake breakfast by Chris Cakes. The hunt will run continuously between 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the campus, 4725 N.E. Lakewood Way event, so no child will be too late, she said.

Other area events Saturday include:

Easter Family Experience

First Baptist Church of Lee’s Summit has a free concert 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring Jeff McCullough and JumpStart3. The event at 2 N.E. Douglas St. will feature music and giveaways for all ages, including a four-pack of Kansas City Royals tickets for one family.

Alive! Family Easter Fest at The Summit

The Lee’s Summit United Methodist Church (The Summit) has its Easter festival in the afternoon from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the lawn at 114 S.E. Douglas St. with activities including a petting zoo, family photo booth, Resurrection eggs and sweet treats, and a 4 p.m. Easter service in the Worship Center.

Ollie’s Egg Hunt at Paradise Park

Free egg hunts at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., in the Outdoor Performance Garden at Paradise Park, 1201 N.E. Colbern Road.

Powell Gardens’ Easter Eggs and the Breakfast Bunny

An egg hunt, pancake breakfasts, plus hands-on activities, including making an Easter hat for the 10:45 a.m. parade will be part of festivities at the botanical garden east of Lee’s Summit. Families can take photos with the Easter Bunny. The egg hunt which begin at 11 a.m. There are fees for this event and limited seating for breakfast. For more information: www.powellgardens.org.

Raymore Easter festival

City officials in Raymore are gearing up for their annual egg hunt and festival.

Several volunteers in the Raymore community and the city’s parks and recreation department have prepared thousands of eggs stuffed with treats for hundreds of children to find in Memorial Park Saturday. At least 15,000 colorful plastic eggs will be spread out in the park. Children in fourth grade and younger will have the opportunity to hunt for eggs in the park where the Easter Bunny is also set to make an appearance.

Park officials are expecting a crowd between 1,200 to 1,500 people.

Rain or shine, the festival is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Park, located at 307 Park Lane in Raymore. Event organizers suggest arriving by 9:45 a.m. in preparation of the big egg hunt. Families are asked to bring their own baskets.

For more information, visit www.raymore.com.