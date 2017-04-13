Four-inch gas main struck, leak stopped early Thursday

Fire officials in Lee’s Summit said a natural gas leak was stopped after a private utility company struck a 4-inch gas main in the area of Patterson Drive and Todd George Parkway Wednesday afternoon.

Missouri Gas Energy crews were called out to located the broken line. The crews stopped the flow of natural gas from the main by about 12:45 a.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the Lee’s Summit Fire Department.

Before the leak could be located, officials said higher concentrations of gas were found in the electrical conduits to the streetlights, and as a precaution, at least 20 homes in the area were evacuated Wednesday.

Since crews stopped the leak, residents in homes closest to the main break were able to return to their homes.

Missouri Gas Energy crews were expected to continue working on the the line Thursday.