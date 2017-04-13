It’s hopeless if it’s only about the candy

Long before the Easter Bunny and all the colored eggs, Paul wrote in his letter to the believers in Corinth the sobering fact that if Christ hadn’t really raised from the grave, our faith would be empty.

If the story of Jesus was just another marketing ploy to sell candy, it will be startlingly hopeless for those of us who have been followers of Christ.

In 1 Corintheans 15:14-20, Paul writes, “And if Christ is not risen, your faith is futile; you are still in your sins. If in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men the most pitiable.”

Paul lets those he is writing about know that if this is just a fun story, our faith has no purpose and is useless! If our singing of glorious and moving hymns, sunrise services and overflowing church attendance are just for this life and not eternity, then Paul says we are the most miserable. How hopeless we would all be?

My friend worked at a well-known convention hotel years ago and shared a horrific experience that happened with one of the guests who had come in town to participate in a jewelry show they were having at the hotel.

This wasn’t just a small show with cute bracelets that you might buy for your children but was a top-of-the-line show for the mainline jewelry stores to purchase what they would be selling the next year.

There was an individual who specialized in diamond jewelry who had checked in and gotten settled in his room. Shortly thereafter he went down to set up for the show, but as he began to look for his briefcase of fine diamonds it was nowhere to be found.

Terrified that they were stolen, he became totally overcome with hopelessness and went up to his room on the 14th floor. Contemplating the consequences he would have to face and the devastation it would have on his family he began to feel there was no hope so he jumped to his death.

The sad thing is once the police came, they started questioning the staff and other people. They began to unfold the story of events and discovered that the missing diamonds and jewelry had been locked in the trunk of his car all along in the hotel parking lot.

The world has way too many stories like this, where people are living with hopelessness and are most miserable. But Christ really did come to bring hope for you and me.

It really isn’t about a bunny and who gets the most chocolate eggs. It is about the love of the creator who has a plan of redemption and hope for our lives! Paul goes on in his letter to the believers letting them know their labor and faith is not hopeless and in vain.

When you are enjoying those great Easter eggs don’t allow your faith to be swallowed up by the so-called wisdom of the day! Christ has risen indeed! (Luke 24:34) And that is why we can sing Alfred H. Ackley hymn of 1933, “He Lives.”

Sing it with me: “I serve a risen Savior; He’s in the world today. ... He lives! He lives! Christ Jesus lives today! ... You ask me how I know He lives? He lives within my heart!”

Receive Jesus and experience the hope this Easter!

Visit Bill Virgin’s blog at www.billvirgin.com. He is a speaker, author of several books and pastor. Bill and his wife Laurie pastor Life Christian Center and have four daughters.