2017 Teacher of the Year takes the spotlight

All the recipients also received the Hertzog Leadership Award, funded by Jon and Juli Ellis, to honor Dr. Robert (Bud) Hertzog, local veterinarian and community leader. The Teacher of the Year receives a $100 Cathy Paulson Heart to Heart Award. This award is funded by the Loren Paulson family in honor of Cathy Paulson, who passed away in 2010.

Other finalists for Teacher of the Year included prior Excellence In Teaching winners who were nominated for the award again this year and selected as Teachers of Distinction. They were Erica Arbuckle, Hawthorn Hill Elementary School; Jen Posson, Summit Pointe Elementary School; and Stu Reece, Bernard Campbell Middle School.

They received plaques and each got a resolution honoring them from the Missouri House of Representatives.

Along with announcing the Teacher of the Year winner, on April 12, the Lee’s Summit community honored teachers who received Excellence In Teaching awards.

Theater students at Lee’s Summit West High School will tell you Brad Rackers is a demanding teacher.

They also will tell you he deserved being named 2017 Teacher of the Year for the Lee’s Summit School District. The honor was announced at a reception Wednesday at the Longview Mansion.

“I’ve never met anyone who devoted as much time and effort to his students,” said senior Kayla Lane.

She said Rackers makes it a point to have a one-on-one connection with students and asks them to strive for their best. “He definitely is a perfectionist,” she said.

The awards are a joint project of the school district and Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce. Students, parents, school employees and community members are invited to nominate outstanding teachers, who then complete applications for Excellence in Teaching awards, and those winners are selected by a committee of school district staff, Chamber representatives and the community. Rackers was chosen from among 14 other candidates who had received Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce Excellence In Teaching Awards.

Senior Jason Beard agreed that Rackers was deserving of the honor. The teacher has inspired him to want to be a theater teacher.

“He can be tough on people, but for a good reason,” he said. “He wants to see you grow.”

He said Rackers’ teaching style includes a lot of open-ended questions, then getting classroom discussions started before stepping away to let students carry the conversation. The students learn to communicate without arguing, Beard said, and these are skills they can take into the world beyond theater.

Rackers leads students in being tenacious when encountering obstacles, working until just an hour before a show opens to get lighting and sound just right, Beard said.

“He does a lot of making you think; he doesn’t just give you the answers,” Beard said.

Rackers said he was amazed to win the award, knowing the other teachers who were also recognized with Excellence in Teaching awards. He said any of them are equally qualified.

“I have a passion and I have a story, and everyone had that,” he said.

He agreed he has high expectations for his students.

“I want kids to have fun, so I’m not a tyrant in the classroom. We can have fun as long as we’re meeting those expectations,” Rackers said.

He said he thinks the quality of shows produced at West demonstrates the standards he tries to inspire in his students.

“The best learning happens when students don’t realize they’re learning,” Rackers said “Teaching is all about going on an educational journey with students and letting them make mistakes, supporting them when they fail, reflecting on the successes and challenges throughout the process and celebrating the final product.”

The honor comes with a little more work.

Rackers will go on as nominee for Missouri Teacher of the Year and will be expected to be a guest speaker at organizations in Lee’s Summit, plus make a video to play at the Stansberry Leadership Center, the district’s administration headquarters.

He has been an educator for 13 years, including seven years with the Lee’s Summit district. He is currently the president of the Speech and Theatre Association of Missouri.

Rackers received the Speech and Theatre Association of Missouri Board of Governor’s New Teacher of the Year award, Grandview High School Teacher of the Year (before coming to Lee’s Summit) and was selected as the technical director for the Missouri State Thespians All-State performance of “Jekyll and Hyde.” He has been heavily involved in the Kansas City Cappies organization, directing a number of shows and musicals as well as serving as the organization’s Steering Committee chairman.

At Lee’s Summit West High School, Rackers serves on the diversity team and was on the district’s curriculum writing team. He provides opportunities for his theater students to support community organizations through activities such as an annual canned food drive supporting Lee’s Summit Social Services and a book drive for Reach Out and Read.

He has also worked with the Summit Theater Group and served as a technical director for Missouri State Thespians All-State Show and International Thespian Conference Selection. Rackers earned a bachelor’s degree in speech and theater education from Missouri State University and a master’s in education from Baker University, graduating summa cum laude.

Nominators praised Rackers for his ability to engage all students.

One wrote: “Mr. Rackers uses theater to draw in the students on the fringe, students who could otherwise easily slip through cracks of high school life, and instead connects them with meaningful work as part of a tight-knit family.”