Lee’s Summit athletes sign national letters of intent

Student athletes from all three Lee’s Summit city high schools made their college choices official Wednesday on the final National Letter of Intent signing day of the school year.

Lee’s Summit West had 10 athletes sign, including twin sisters Jillian and McKenna Leetch, who will both play soccer at Rockhurst University.

Other Titans who signed were Zack Andrews, swimming and diving, Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis; Dominic Diaz, lacrosse, Aurora University; Brennan Glaze, baseball, Southwestern Iowa Community College; Madeleine Hosick, swimming, Birmingham Southern College; Ryan Kallenberger, swimming, University of Indianapolis; Milanna Morgan, volleyball, North Carolina A&T State University; Hailey Reece, softball, University of St. Mary; Gabe Walker, soccer, Central Methodist University; and James Wiltfang, soccer, Blue River Community College.

Lee’s Summit North had seven sign, and three of those were for soccer: Ethan Francis signed with Avila University, Parker Moon signed with Northern Illinois University and Cade Rowlette chose Westminster College.

Also signing from North were Johnae’ Hightower, track and field, Webster University; Parker Moon, soccer, University of Northern Illinois; Hannah Shoop, volleyball, Longview Community College; Emil Spriggs, basketball, North Central Missouri College; and Daniel Valmassei, diving, Trinity University.

Lee’s Summit had five sign, including three members of the Tigers’ Class 5 state runner-up girls basketball team. Breanna May signed with Robert Morris University, Paige Elston is going to Johnson County Community College and Randi Johnson will play basketball and volleyball at Kansas City Kansas Community College.

Lee’s Summit also had Shelby Irmer sign to play volleyball at Longview and Cassidy Wright for diving at Oklahoma Baptist University.