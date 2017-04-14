For Lee’s Summit’s Henry, tennis is a team sport

Ethan Henry likes being a team player, even in an individual-centered sport like tennis. Being the undisputed No. 1 singles player and breaking in a new doubles partner isn’t going to change that.

Henry is still all about the team at Lee’s Summit.

“Ethan’s a team player,” Lee’s Summit tennis coach Megan Hobbs said. “He loves the team aspect of high school tennis. His teammates elected him captain this year and that’s something he doesn’t get in USTA.”

Henry entered his junior year as one of the top singles players for his age in the Kansas City area and he’s off to a 7-0 start this season. But his strong suit early on was doubles, and last year he teamed with Kevin Glenn to go 36-1 and place fifth in the Class 2 state doubles tournament. But Glenn has graduated, and now Henry has to break in a new doubles partner, senior Alec O’Connor.

“It’s been a lot of work,” Henry said. “Me and Kevin had a great chemistry, and that’s one thing you won’t be able to change. Me and Alec are working with each other, we’re figuring out each other’s game and I think throughout the season we’re going to get better as we progress.”

Being a good team player means putting in the work, and Hobbs has seen Henry do that. The duo is 5-2 so far in No. 1 doubles after starting the season with a close loss against Park Hill and falling to Sean Nguyen and Dalton Michael of host Blue Springs South 8-5 during a dual Wednesday. Henry beat Nguyen 6-1, 6-1 in No. 1 singles in the Tigers’ 7-2 loss.

“It’s like any relationship: You’ve got to get used to the new personality and what makes that person tick,” Hobbs said. “Any new doubles partner regardless of their level of play is hard to adjust to. I think it takes a few matches to figure out your strengths as a team and what the other guy’s good at. I think we’re working through that and Alec has certainly stepped it up. We’ve still got some work to do, but I think we can get there.”

Henry has also worked hard on his individual game, which he sees as part of the team effort, too. Most that work has taken place away from the high school game when he competes in USTA events around the area.

“I feel like I have a lot more trust in my forehand and I’m hitting the ball harder, with more spin and getting more consistent,” Henry said. “Most important though is just my mental game. I’ve worked on that in the off season and it’s just a big key factor for me.”

Hobbs could see Henry’s improvement right away, even a month after last year’s state tournament.

“Ethan was a hitting a lot of balls just in the middle of the court, right at the service line,” Hobbs said. “I watched him play in a match (a month after state) and everything was rolling to the back of the court. He’s putting opponents out of place and he’s able to get the weak shot back and just dictate where that next ball goes.”

Henry hopes this season takes him back to state, either in singles or doubles. Either way, he knows getting there would be the reward for being a team player.

And a team captain.

“It’s a tremendous honor, and with the guidance of our coaches it’s been great to help motivate our team and try to get the best team experience that we can,” Henry said.