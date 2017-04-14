Titan girls dominate Rold Invitational

It didn’t take long for Lee’s Summit West girls track coach Jesse Griffin to see the payoff from going to California.

Griffin took six core members of the Titans team to suburban Los Angeles last weekend to take part in the Arcadia Invitational and go up against some of the top high school talent from around the country. Three days after a long journey home, those same six helped power the Titans to a dominating victory in the Darwin Rold Invitational Wednesday night at Lee’s Summit North’s Bronco Stadium.

West’s girls scored 171.5 points, far ahead of runner-up Lee’s Summit’s 80. West won the boys team championship with 126.5 points to second-place Lee’s Summit North’s 107, making it a clean sweep for the Titans.

“In my experience, there’s a tendency to be kind of tired and lethargic after one of those trips,” Griffin said. “I was very pleased with how those girls that were in California performed.”

Those six Titans – Kyla Atkins, Sydney Bowers, Erin Sermons, Jessica Shawver, Jessica Haney and Makayla Kelby – looked anything but tired on a perfect spring evening. Atkins won the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles, Haney took the high jump and triple jump and Kelby won the shot put and the discus. Atkins, Sermons and Shawver were part of the Titans’ first-place 1,600 relay team.

In California, Atkins, Bowers, Sermons and Shawver placed second in the 1,600 relay and fourth in the 800 relay with a 1 minute, 41.34 second time that ranks second in Missouri this season. Kelby won the discus with a 158-7 throw that ranks seventh nationally and Shawver, who was 12th in the 800 meters, still ran a time of 2:14.82 that’s the best by a Missouri runner this season. That, Griffin said, is an indication of the type of competition the Titans faced.

“Our state meet is not in the same ballpark in terms of what that meet has got,” Griffin said. “You have events where there may be 18 state champions. I think that it will help us as we move forward.”

West moved forward Wednesday with nine individual champions and three winning relays. Atkins’ winning time of 15.90 seconds in the 100 hurdles was a personal best in an event she hadn’t tried until this year. She won the 300 in 45.65 seconds and ran the first leg on the winning 1,600 relay.

“She has untapped potential in that event that she’s learning daily,” Griffin said. “It’s similar to last year when we introduced her to the 300 hurdles. I really think she’s really going to do well at the end of the year.”

Kelby, the defending Class 5 state champion in the discus and shot put, won the shot put with a personal-best mark of 45 feet 6 inches and went 147-5 in the discus. Haney, the Class 5 state high jump champ last year, won that event with a state-best 5-7 leap and took the triple jump in 36-5 ¼ .

Shawver’s 1,600 victory came in a personal-best 5:14, and she anchored Atkins, Sermons and Addie Mathis to a 3:59.35 time in winning the 1,600 relay.

“Last year we didn’t run a sub-4 until KU Relays, so that just shows how far ahead we are,” Shawver said.

West also won the 3,200 and distance medley relays, and Alex Marco took first in the 3,200.

West’s boys won with champions in four events. Ben Burnett took the 1,600 in a personal-best 4:31.29, Caleb Furnell won the high jump with a school-record 6-8 mark and Isaiah Childs won the shot put. Vonzell Kelly took first in the 300 hurdles, second in the 110 hurdles and third in the long jump.

Lee’s Summit pole vaulter KC Lightfoot turned in one of the most dramatic performances of the meet. Lightfoot, a junior, leaped 17 feet 1 ¼ to win the event, his personal best outdoors and currently the No. 1 mark in the state. Lightfoot won when Liberty’s Kyle Rogers missed three times at 16-9.

Lightfoot, who cleared 17-1 ¼ on his second attempt, barely missed on three tries at 17-5. Still, he couldn’t be disappointed.

“I’m pretty pumped,” said Lightfoot, who has gone 17-4 ¼ indoors. It’s another school and meet record, and it moves me up in the national rankings. So overall, pretty good.”

Lee’s Summit’s Delshaun Presley took first in the long jump at 22-6, and the Tigers’ 1,600 sprint medley relay team of Caden Perry, Micah Manning, Evan Sanders and Austin Heineman nipped Raytown South at the tape to win in 3:40.72.

Lee’s Summit took the girls 400 relay, with Vanessa Anudike, Amari Conn, Tkai Bridgeforth and Mariah Wilcox-Hatcher winning in 49.64.

Lee’s Summit’s North’s boys closed the meet with a thrilling victory in the 1,600 relay. Myles Madge, Cameron Hairston, Damond Anderson and Todd Pinkowski won it in 3:25.90, with Pinkowski giving the Broncos the lead down the stretch in the final leg.

North’s Zion Harris, Reid Morrissey, Cole Dunton and Jacob Eidson won the 3,200 relay in 8:23.85. Matt Reis, Blake Gillihan, Harris and Eidson won the distance medley relay in10:54.34. Rian Dailey placed first in the discus with a 152-1 throw.

NEW TRADITION: The meet will now include the Scott Wilkinson Award, which will go to the outstanding boy and girl in the throwing events. Wilkinson, the head girls track coach and an assistant football coach at Lee’s Summit, died last September from a heart attack. Kelby won the first girls award; Alan Schmidt of Lee’s Summit, who placed third in the shot put and javelin, won the boys honor.