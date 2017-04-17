District hires three new administrators

Three new hires will take administrative roles within the Lee’s Summit School District, according to a news release from the district.

On Thursday night, the school board named three educators who will start their administrative duties by July 1.

Jennifer Corum, who will serve as the district’s assistant superintendent of elementary instruction, will replace Katie Collier. Collier was recently named Lee’s Summit R-7 associate superintendent of instruction and leadership.

Corum is currently executive director of elementary education for the Liberty School District. She previously served as director of curriculum for the Park Hill School District, as an elementary principal and as a fifth- and sixth-grade teacher. In addition, Corum has served as an adjunct master’s education professor for Northwest Missouri State University, the University of Missouri-Kansas City and Park University.

Corum received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Cornell College, her master’s degree in educational administration from Emporia State University and her doctorate of education from Saint Louis University. She has also earned National Board Certification for Teaching Standards and received the Exemplary Leadership Award from the Northland Chamber of Commerce.

Chad Hertzog, who was named new principal for Lee’s Summit West High School, will replace David Sharp. Sharp is leaving Lee’s Summit West to become the district’s assistant superintendent of secondary instruction.

Hertzog currently serves as assistant principal/activities director at Lee’s Summit High School. He previously worked as an assistant principal and mathematics teacher at Lee’s Summit High School. In 2012, he was named the Assistant Principal of the Year by the Greater Kansas City Missouri Principal’s Association.

Hertzog received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics education from the University of Missouri-Columbia, his master’s degree in secondary administration from the University of Central Missouri and his doctorate in educational leadership from Saint Louis University.

David Mitchell, who will serve as principal at Summit Lakes Middle School, will replace David Carlson. Carlson is leaving Summit Lakes Middle School to become the district’s executive director of classified personnel.

Mitchell is currently principal at Raymore-Peculiar East Middle School. He previously worked as middle school principal and assistant principal in the Independence School District as well as principal of the Independence middle level summer program. Before beginning his administrative career, Mitchell served as a teacher at the elementary and middle school levels in Independence and Columbia. In 2005, he was named the Greater Kansas City Missouri Principal’s Association Principal of the Year.

Mitchell earned his bachelor’s degree in health and physical education from the University of Missouri-Columbia, his master’s degree in education administration and his specialist degree in school administration, both from the University of Central Missouri. He is currently working on his doctorate degree in educational leadership from William Woods University.