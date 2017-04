Every event organizer knows the success to any outdoor festivity has more to do with Mother Nature than mankind.

And she cooperated on Saturday, with perfect springtime temeratures for a beloved event. The streets of Lee’s Summit were filled as hundreds of kids made their way to the Downtown Bunny Hop Saturday. The Easter bunny led a parade from City Hall Plaza to Howard Station Park, where he posed with kids for photos and the best Easter bonnets on display for a contest.