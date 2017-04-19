Titans make pitching by committee work

New pitching rules are forcing many high school baseball teams to have a rotation by committee, and Lee’s Summit West is no exception. The Titans are just lucky to have the arms to make it work.

Take last Friday afternoon’s game against Truman for example. Four Titans took the mound, and they combined to throw a four-hit shutout for a 2-0 victory at West. All four were effective, and in the past West coach Jay Meyer may not have needed so many arms in one game.

But under new rules adopted this year by the Missouri State High School Activities Association, Meyer has to keep a watchful eye on the pitch counts for each one of his hurlers, especially with a busy week of games ahead.

“You’re going to see a lot of that the next couple of weeks because everybody’s backed up with four or five games a week,” Meyer said. “So you’ve really got to play a game of chess with your pitchers.”

The new rules dictate that a pitcher must have a certain amount of rest between outings depending on the number of pitches thrown. Pitchers who throw 30 or fewer pitches in one outing require no rest between games; 31-45 pitches require a day’s rest, 36-60 require two day’s rest; 61-75 three days and 76 or more require four days.

Meyer started Alex Stanghor, but since Stanghor was scheduled to start a game Monday against Blue Springs, Meyer had to keep him under 60 pitches. Stanghor was replaced after two innings by C.C. Crain, who was also on a 60-pitch limit. Ben Kobel succeeded Crain in the sixth, and Cole Taylor replaced Kobel for the seventh.

“Our last two were short guys and they were going to be fine unless we had some super-long innings,” Meyer said. “They should’ve been in and out in 30 (pitches) so they don’t even need a day’s rest.”

Crain, who said he knew he’d be replacing Stanghor at some point, said he likes the new rules, even if it could bring an early end to a good outing.

“It’s definitely arm care,” Crain said. “It’s good for your health. It’s definitely tough on the coach because he has to keep a bigger roster of pitchers, but I think it’s a good thing and it helps all schools.”

Not all schools have the pitching depth to pull off what the Titans did on a blustery afternoon. Besides allowing only four hits, the foursome surrendered only four walks while striking out eight.

And three of the four worked their way out of jams. Stanghor got a strikeout after Truman loaded the bases with two singles and a two-out walk in the second inning. The Patriots had runners on first and third with two out in the third when Crain worked a strikeout, and he coaxed double-play grounders in the fourth and fifth. Taylor allowed a leadoff double in the seventh, but he set down the Patriots in order to end the game.

“We’ve got some really good depth on the team with pitchers,” Crain said. “Everyone can go up on the mound and throw strikes for us and that’s what we expect.”

That depth helped West stay ahead despite getting only two runs and six hits off Truman starter Joe Oswald, who struck out eight and also worked out of some jams. The Titans twice stranded runners at third and lost another scoring opportunity on a botched rundown in the first inning.

West scored its first run in the second when Brennan Glaze reached on a fielder’s choice and Connor Demo drove him in with a single to shallow center field. The Titans’ other run came in the third after Griffin Henry led off the inning with a single and scored on Sam Breshears’ sacrifice fly to center.

And the committee made the two-run lead stick.

“They made their pitches and got ground balls and the defense made the plays,” Meyer said. “You like to think that’s the way it should be; simple, fundamental.”