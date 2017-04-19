Broncos wake up, hold off Titans

Perhaps it was a makeup call. Or maybe Lee’s Summit North just benefitted from a wakeup call.

Whatever the case, there was no denying North looked sluggish for a half against Lee’s Summit West or that the Broncos would be fighting from behind after a Titan penalty kick. But the Broncos bounced back in the second half to score two goals, the second on another penalty kick that secured a 2-1 Suburban Gold Conference victory April 13 at Bronco Stadium.

North’s chance at the go-ahead goal came when West defender Emma Edzards tangled with North forward Keelie Fothergill in the 18-yard box with 11 minutes, 35 seconds left in the game. Senior midfielder Alexis Mitchell took the penalty kick and sent the ball past Titans goalie Tori Hunter and into the lower right corner of the net.

Since West’s first-half goal came on a PK, Mitchell said she eventually expected the Broncos to get one, too.

“I’ve noticed every ref does that from professional to little kids,” Mitchell said. “They always try to make it even. I was telling my teammates to get in the box and draw a foul and Keelie Fothergill did that wonderfully.”

The first 40 minutes didn’t go so wonderfully for North, which looked a step slower than West and created few opportunities against the Titans’ defense. The Titans controlled play most of the half and nearly cashed in on three shots early on.

“With it being West, I don’t know if maybe we were a little too amped up,” North coach Ryan Kelley said. “We were a little too tight. I think we were in our own head the first half.”

North still managed to keep the Titans out of the net until West’s Kara Privitera was tackled in the box as she took a through ball from Kassidy Newsom 12 minutes into the game. Jillian Leetch took the penalty kick and fired a low shot past North goalie Sarah Peters.

“I didn’t think it was a foul, but he (the referee) did,” Kelley said. “Our girls did a good of responding after that. They could have dropped their heads after that call and be really frustrated, but we fought through it.”

North picked up the pressure from the start of the second half and created more opportunities. Hunter was able to repel most of them until the Broncos got the equalizer midway through the half from sophomore Halle Hill, who found the far post after Liz Bales lofted a free kick into the box.

“We didn’t come out with heart and passion, and in the second half you saw we came out, we were aggressive, we wanted it,” Mitchell said. “We knew we could come back so we put pressure on them as much as we can.”

The victory lifted North to 7-2 overall before playing at St. Teresa’s Academy on Tuesday and 2-1 in the conference. West, which played at Liberty North Monday, saw a five-match winning streak snapped and fell to 6-2 overall and 4-2 in the conference.