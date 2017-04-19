Eagles know they can soar with the big teams

Summit Christian Academy has always been the small school in the Eastern Jackson County Baseball Tournament, the one wanting to prove that it belonged with the bigger kids on the block.

But this year, Summit Christian believes it does belong. It proved that point Monday with a 7-2 victory over Belton on the opening day of pool play at Legacy Park. SCA may be two class sizes smaller than Belton and the rest of the nine-team field, but the Eagles believe they have more than enough talent to match up with them.

“They play against these guys all the time in the summer,” SCA coach John Gage said. “We’ve got a pretty good group of guys, too. We just like the challenge to get us geared up for our conference and then districts.”

SCA went 26-3 last year, and its only two losses other than the Class 3 state tournament final came in the Eastern Jackson County tournament. Playing the bigger schools will always be a test for the Eagles, and this year they passed the first test with flying colors.

SCA and Belton were tied 1-1 when the Eagles broke the game open with five runs in the second inning. Starting pitcher Eli Rash’s three-run double was the biggest blow, and Brady Garmon singled home a run in an inning that included a run-scoring error and a batter hit with an 0-2 pitch.

“We’re confident in what we can do,” said Garmon, who scored SCA’s first run after hitting a leadoff double in the first. “Being a small school, and coming out here against these big guys, there’s really no pressure on us. We’ve just got to come play our game and do our best.”

SCA finished with only four hits, but that was enough for Rash, who held Belton to six hits and two walks with two strikeouts over seven innings. Only one of the Pirates two runs was earned.

“He did a great job of just mixing it up and throwing strikes,” Gage said of Rash, who took the loss in his last outing. “The difference today and the last time he pitched is we played good defense today.”

Rash even figured in two of SCA’s better defensive plays. The first batter he faced hit a ball back to the mound that ricocheted off his thigh to third baseman Russell Cook, who fired the ball to first baseman David Becerra in time for the putout. Rash had another ball bounce off his leg to Cook for another 1-5-3 putout to end the sixth.

“Our kids love the challenge, and tonight Eli threw well for the challenge and our offense scored some runs for him,” said Gage, whose team took a 13-2 record into Tuesday’s pool play finale against Blue Springs South. “We’re kind of the underdog out here, but they love to compete.”

Not too much of a underdog, though.

“We feel like we can compete with anybody,” Garmon said.

TIGERS LOSE OPENER: For four innings, Lee’s Summit looked to be in good shape against St. Joseph Central. Then came a hot mess of a fifth inning.

St. Joseph Central struck for five runs in the fifth with the help of three hits, two errors and a hit batsmen, and the Tigers’ crisp 2-0 lead would turn into a messy 5-2 loss in the first round of pool play.

Lee’s Summit, 10-4 before taking on William Chrisman Tuesday, took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on RBI singles by Austin Polina and Dalton Hill. Tigers starter Jason Smith held Central to one hits over the first four innings, but Tigers coach Jim Mellody replaced him with Ben Lock after Smith gave up a single to start the fifth.

“He’s not know for longevity and (his pitch count) was in the high 80s, which is on the upper end of his range,” Mellody said. “He wanted to go back out for the fifth inning, and I said OK you have it until somebody gets on base.”

Lock, who started at first base, walked the first batter he faced and then gave up a two-run double to Zach Hanlan for the big blow of the inning. Two throwing errors figured in another run, as did a hit batter.

“Anything that could go wrong, did,” Mellody said. “There’s always a couple of innings like that every season, and you try to survive it and hope you have a chance when it’s done.”

Lee’s Summit outhit Central 10-4, and the Tigers had chances in the sixth and seventh innings but couldn’t move runners on base. They left a runner on third in the sixth, and the Indians turned a game-ending double play in the seventh.

“We had runners on the whole game,” Mellody said. “We couldn’t step up and bring them in.”

BRONCOS ROLL RAYTOWN: Lee’s Summit North pounded out three runs with two extra-base hits in the first inning and rolled to a 9-3 victory over Raytown.

North, 8-10 before playing Truman on Tuesday in pool play, never trailed after Oscar Medrano’s triple, Justin Root’s double and Brandon Hirsch’s single gave the Broncos a 3-0 lead. Medrano drove in another run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth before the Broncos broke the game open with five runs on three hits in the seventh, including a two-run single by Hirsch.

That was more than enough support for North pitcher Hayden Bradford, who held Raytown to three hits and a walk with six strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings.

The tournament continues Wednesday with games between the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the three pools. The championship, second- and third-place games are scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday.