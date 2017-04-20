Lee’s Summit police weekly crime report

District 1

NE LAKEPOINTE CIR, 500 block, April 11, 5:00 AM, Property Damage

NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 3400 block, April 11, 10:09 AM, Property Damage

NE AKIN CIR & NE AKIN DR, April 12, 2:00 PM, Stealing

NE PARK SPRINGS CT, 4600 block, April 13, 6:58 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NW MOONLIGHT MEADOW CT, 5600 block, April 13, 4:46 PM, Harassment

NE AVENTURA CT, 800 block, April 16, 10:25 PM, Assault

District 2

NE DEERBROOK TER, 1000 block, April 10, 3:24 PM, Stealing

NE COLBERN RD, 900 block, April 11, 8:14 AM, Stealing

NE TOWN CENTRE BLVD, 2200 block, April 12, 9:23 PM, Violations Of A Protective Order - Adult Abuse

NE TODD GEORGE PKWY & NE TUDOR RD, April 15, 5:10 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked

NE SCRUGGS RD & NE HENDRIX DR, April 15, 9:58 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

NE SCRUGGS RD & NE HENDRIX DR, April 15, 9:58 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

District 3

NW IVY PL, 500 block, April 10, 8:00 AM, Identity Theft (Stealing)

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, April 10, 8:41 AM, Stealing

NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 900 block, April 10, 10:33 AM, Harassment

NE DOUGLAS ST, 900 block, April 10, 11:47 AM, Minor In Possession Of Alcohol

NE DOUGLAS ST, 900 block, April 10, 11:47 AM, Possession Of Controlled Substance

NE DOUGLAS ST, 900 block, April 10, 11:47 AM, Delivery Of A Controlled Substance

NW BLUE PKWY, 800 block, April 10, 7:33 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NE WHITE DR, 1700 block, April 10, 8:31 PM, Runaway

NE TUDOR RD & NE WOODBURY LN, April 10, 11:55 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked

NE DOUGLAS ST, 900 block, April 11, 12:18 PM, Disturbance Of Public Peace

NE COLBERN RD, 500 block, April 11, 4:00 PM, Stealing

NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, April 11, 5:59 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, April 11, 5:59 PM, Warrant - Lee’s Summit Municipal

NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, April 11, 5:59 PM, Warrant - Lee’s Summit Felony (State/Federal Warrant)

NE TUDOR RD, 700 block, April 11, 6:39 PM, Stealing

NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, April 12, 9:19 PM, Stealing

NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, April 13, 12:31 PM, Stealing

NE TUDOR RD, 700 block, April 13, 1:25 PM, Promoting Prostitution 1st

NE TUDOR RD, 700 block, April 13, 1:25 PM, Assault

NW CHIPMAN RD, 800 block, April 14, 11:25 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NE SAINT LUKES BLVD, 100 block, April 14, 12:34 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NE SAINT LUKES BLVD, 100 block, April 14, 12:34 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

NE SAINT LUKES BLVD, 100 block, April 14, 12:34 PM, Domestic Assault

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, April 14, 1:35 PM, Stealing

NW BLUE PKWY, 800 block, April 14, 1:45 PM, Stealing

NE SWANN CIR, 700 block, April 14, 3:35 PM, Interference With Custody (2016 And Previous)

NW BLUE PKWY, 800 block, April 15, 1:12 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, April 15, 5:12 PM, Stealing

NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, April 15, 5:12 PM, Assault

NE GRAND AVE, 1200 block, April 16, 5:25 PM, Property Damage

District 4

SW DERBY DR, 700 block, April 10, 7:37 PM, Domestic Assault

NW PRYOR RD & NW SUMMIT WOODS XING, April 10, 11:47 PM, Driving While Suspended

NW PRYOR RD & NW SUMMIT WOODS XING, April 10, 11:47 PM, Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

NW PRYOR RD & NW SUMMIT WOODS XING, April 10, 11:47 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance

NW OLDHAM PKWY, 200 block, April 12, 4:56 PM, Disturbance Of Public Peace

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, April 12, 5:54 PM, Stealing

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, April 14, 11:20 AM, Stealing

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, April 15, 2:54 PM, Stealing

District 5

SW 6TH ST, 800 block, April 11, 8:30 PM, Burglary 2nd

SW 7TH ST, 700 block, April 13, 12:15 AM, Domestic Assault 1st

SW 7TH ST, 700 block, April 13, 12:15 AM, Unlawful Use Of Weapons; Exceptions

SW 7TH ST, 700 block, April 13, 12:15 AM, Discharging Firearms Or Weapons Prohibited Within City; Exceptions

SW 7TH ST, 700 block, April 13, 12:15 AM, Unlawful Use Of Weapons

SW 7TH ST, 700 block, April 13, 12:15 AM, Domestic Assault 4th

SW M291 HWY & SW US 50 HWY, April 13, 6:44 AM, Warrant - Other Agency

SW HOKE LN, 400 block, April 14, 10:00 AM, Stealing

SW WARD RD & SW OLDHAM PKWY, April 14, 6:18 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SW WARD RD & SW 6TH ST, April 14, 10:40 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

SW WARD RD & SW 6TH ST, April 14, 10:40 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

District 6

NE HOWARD AVE, 600 block, April 10, 6:58 AM, Domestic Assault

SE BLUE PKWY, 400 block, April 10, 9:59 AM, Burglary 2nd

SW ALDERSON PL, 100 block, April 11, 3:58 PM, Soliciting Without Permit

NE GREEN ST, 500 block, April 11, 6:31 PM, Violation Of A Full Order Protection

NE GREEN ST, 500 block, April 11, 6:31 PM, Warrant - Lee’s Summit Municipal

SW 2ND ST, 200 block, April 11, 7:00 PM, Stealing

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW WARD RD, April 12, 12:43 AM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW WARD RD, April 12, 12:43 AM, Warrant - Other Agency

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW WARD RD, April 12, 12:43 AM, Possession Of Controlled Substance

NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 200 block, April 12, 1:32 AM, Stealing

NW CHIPMAN RD, 200 block, April 12, 12:24 PM, Property Damage

SE 1ST ST, 200 block, April 13, 9:57 PM, Property Damage

NE CHIPMAN RD & NE HOWARD AVE, April 14, 3:09 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

NE CHIPMAN RD & NE HOWARD AVE, April 14, 3:09 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

SE LEE HAVEN DR, 500 block, April 14, 4:21 PM, Domestic Assault

SE LEE HAVEN DR, 500 block, April 14, 4:21 PM, Property Damage

NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 200 block, April 14, 5:30 PM, Domestic Assault 4th

NW LIBBY LN, 600 block, April 15, 2:19 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

SW BLUE PKWY, 1000 block, April 16, 4:20 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NW OLIVE ST, 600 block, April 16, 7:55 PM, Unlawful Use Of Weapons; Exceptions

NW OLIVE ST, 600 block, April 16, 7:55 PM, Domestic Assault

SE M 291 HWY, 300 block, April 16, 8:57 PM, Stealing

District 7

SE OLDHAM PKWY, 600 block, April 10, 3:00 PM, Stealing

SE OLDHAM PKWY, 600 block, April 11, 10:12 PM, Stealing

SE OLDHAM PKWY, 600 block, April 11, 10:12 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance

SE OLDHAM PKWY, 600 block, April 11, 10:22 PM, Domestic Assault

SE OLDHAM PKWY, 600 block, April 11, 10:22 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

SE LEXINGTON AVE, 1300 block, April 11, 11:42 PM, Runaway - Habitual

SE WILLOW WAY, 300 block, April 12, 5:22 PM, Interference With Custody

SE WILLOW WAY, 300 block, April 14, 7:13 PM, Interference With Custody

NE RICE RD, 600 block, April 14, 8:39 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NE RICE RD, 600 block, April 14, 8:39 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

NE RICE RD, 600 block, April 14, 8:39 PM, Warrant - Lee’s Summit Municipal

NE RIDGEVIEW DR, 700 block, April 15, 2:58 PM, Domestic Assault

NE BARNES DR, 700 block, April 15, 10:51 PM, Stealing

NE RICE RD, 1000 block, April 16, 1:15 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NE RICE RD, 1000 block, April 16, 1:15 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

District 8

NE BRISTOL DR, 900 block, April 10, 8:56 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance

District 9

SW REGENCY DR, 2400 block, April 14, 11:28 PM, Property Damage

District 10

SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, April 12, 8:05 AM, Robbery First Degree

SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, April 12, 4:31 PM, Stealing

SW WINDSONG DR, 3800 block, April 12, 6:00 PM, Peace Distrubance

SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, April 13, 5:04 PM, Trespass 1st Degree

SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, April 13, 5:04 PM, Conspiracy

SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, April 14, 6:30 PM, Trespass 1st Degree

Motor Vehicle Crash Reports

NE COLBERN RD & NE LUTHER RD, April 10, 2:56 PM, injury

NW PRYOR RD & NW CHIPMAN RD, April 10, 3:04 PM, injury

NE TODD GEORGE PKWY & NE BORDNER DR, April 10, 3:21 PM, non-injury

NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & NE TROON DR, April 10, 4:38 PM, non-injury

NE CHIPMAN RD, 100 block, April 10, 6:55 PM, non-injury

US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, April 11, 4:56 AM, non-injury

NE SAINT LUKES BLVD, 100 block, April 11, 12:16 PM, non-injury

SE DOUGLAS ST & SE 4TH ST, April 11, 2:37 PM, non-injury

SW M 291 HWY & S CITY LIMITS, April 11, 4:45 PM, non-injury

NE TUDOR RD & NE DOUGLAS ST, April 12, 8:31 AM, non-injury

NE M 291 HWY & NE DEERBROOK ST, April 12, 9:22 AM, non-injury

NW PRYOR RD & NW LOWENSTEIN DR, April 12, 7:04 PM, non-injury

NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, April 12, 9:12 PM, non-injury

SW M 291 HWY & SW US 50 HWY, April 13, 5:29 AM, non-injury

SW M 291 HWY & SW US 50 HWY, April 13, 5:47 AM, non-injury

SW RIVER SPRING CT & SW EAGLEVIEW DR, April 13, 1:15 PM, non-injury

SW OLDHAM PKWY & SW 3RD ST, April 13, 6:15 PM, non-injury

SW 3RD ST & SW WARD RD, April 13, 7:55 PM, non-injury

SW PERSELS RD & SW MARKET ST, April 14, 5:04 AM, non-injury

SW M 150 HWY & SE M 291 HWY, April 14, 6:46 AM, non-injury

NE COLBERN RD & NE DOUGLAS ST, April 14, 10:48 AM, non-injury

NE M 291 HWY & NE TUDOR RD, April 14, 11:40 AM, non-injury

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW WARD RD, April 14, 12:40 PM, non-injury

SW LONGVIEW RD & SW PRYOR RD, April 14, 12:44 PM, non-injury

SE BLUE PKWY, 1000 block, April 14, 4:10 PM, non-injury

NW COLBERN RD & NW MAIN ST, April 14, 6:33 PM, non-injury

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW MURRAY RD, April 14, 7:44 PM, non-injury

SE 3RD ST & SE DOUGLAS ST, April 15, 9:06 AM, non-injury

SE M 291 HWY & SE 7TH TER, April 15, 10:52 AM, non-injury

NE LANGSFORD RD & SE RIDGEVIEW DR, April 15, 12:56 PM, non-injury

NE COLBERN RD & NE BURGANDY LN, April 15, 1:45 PM, injury

US 50 HWY & NW OBRIEN RD, April 15, 2:30 PM, non-injury

US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, April 15, 5:55 PM, non-injury

SW 3RD ST & SW WARD RD, April 15, 10:48 PM, non-injury

SE DOUGLAS ST & SE 4TH ST, April 16, 12:00 PM, non-injury

SW PERSELS RD & SW WARD RD, April 16, 1:15 PM, non-injury

NE M 291 HWY & NE CHIPMAN RD, April 16, 3:46 PM, injury

NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & I 470 HWY, April 16, 9:24 PM, non-injury