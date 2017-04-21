Local artist is true to form

Tina Garrett’s art formulates from many arms of support – her husband, her mentors, her inspirations.

These are what drive the Lee’s Summit artist to wake every day and create works of art in oil that have found their way into galleries, homes in many parts of the world.

From her home in downtown Lee’s Summit, Tina has built her brand — Tina Garrett & Co. — to heights she could only dream of back in 2012.

To sit with the 43-year-old at her home — her passion for the craft felt from wall to wall — is to be inspired. Even more inspirational is to hear her speak of her true loves: painting, husband Adam and artists that have truly shaped this award-winning portrait and figurative artist.

“I wrap my arms around Adam, and say ‘thank you,’” Tina said, acknowledging her firefighter husband who worked many jobs and hours in those early years of 2012 and 2013 as Tina worked tirelessly to make a living out of her art. “I have always had the drive to go after this like a job. And, fortunately, I have had a spouse willing to make so many sacrifices for me.”

Those sacrifices have allowed Tina to move from pastel to oil – a skill she picked up on so quickly, she soon started teaching classes in her home and all over the United States. With pastels behind her, Tina has been roaring through her oil expertise, so much so that she’s been invited to teach in Italy in October.

She draws inspiration from legacy artists like Romel de la Torre, Michelle Dunaway, Richard Schmid and Nancy Guzik. Tina has been recognized in many oil painting circles as one of the most promising rising stars in her craft, and her workshops are popular with new artists eager to break into the industry.

“Time and time again in the field, I have experienced such warmth, affection and mentoring,” Tina said. “I love being able to teach and be around people who make beautiful things, and promoting people who make beautiful things.”

Tina’s travels have taken her to from Scottsdale, Ariz., for a commissioned portrait, to Maui, and many other cities across the U.S. She routinely instructs classes of six to 22 for anywhere from three to five days. She also does one workshop at year at her Lee’s Summit home for 12 to 14 students, all of whom stay locally at The Browning Bed & Breakfast or local Airbnb establishments.

“I consider teaching as part of my responsibility to help make the world have more beautiful work,” Tina said. “I want to create things that make people lose their breath.”

Tina’s first oil was made at the Scottsdale Artists’ School and she was named a finalist in their “The Best and The Brightest Show” competition. From there, she was named in three National Oil and Acrylic Painters’ Society awards in 2014, received a first prize from the Oil Painters of America that year and took home eight national oil awards in 2015, including as a Top 100 finalist for her work at the Museum of Modern Art Europe in Barcelona.

By 2017, Tina was named a Grand Prize winner by the International Artist Magazine and was an OPA 2017 Shirl Smithson Memorial Scholarship awarde. Her next goal: representation in a legacy gallery.

This September, her piece “String of Pearls,” which is an Art Renewal Center Salon Purchase Prize winner, will be featured at the Museum of Modern Art in Barcelona.

With each honor, commission and workshop, Tina recalls her tutors, those who guide and stir her. And, of course, of Adam and his brilliant gift for their recent 20th anniversary – a trip to paint with world-renowned artists in Vermont.

“It’s the most romantic present I’ve ever received,” Tina said.

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com .