Spring Parade of Homes gets underway

Home builders are partnering with Harvesters during the 2017 Spring Parade of Homes with the goal of providing meals to underprivileged children with a food drive corresponding with the annual homes tour.

The Spring Parade of Homes, presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City, runs Saturday through May 7.

Lee’s Summit builder Pfeifer Homes Incorporated and Cass County’s C & M Builders Inc. of Raymore have houses among 381 on the tour by 112 builders, with a location in nearly every city in the metropolitan area. The HBA says it is the second largest in the United States.

Trends in housing for 2017, according to the HBA, include four-car garages, pocket doors underneath staircases to create clubhouse like play areas for children and open main floors.

All houses will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is free. Home prices range from $165,000 to nearly $1.6 million. Free Parade guidebooks will be available at the HBA office at 103rd Street and Holmes Road and at all Parade homes during the dates of the event. Also, an online home search is available at KCParadeofHomes.com along with a mobile website feature to map a tour online. Homes can be searched by price, location, builder, floor plan, subdivision and school district.

Because this year is the 55th anniversary of the Spring Parade in Kansas City, the HBA is commemorating the event with the aim to raise 55,000 meals for area kids this summer. The HBA is accepting non-perishable food items at its headquarters at 103rd Street and Holmes, just off Interstate 435, or monetary donations through its website.