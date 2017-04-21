Most Popular Stories

all of it

is a

miracle

allow

no one

to convince

us otherwise

a star

explodes

far too

long ago

to imagine

energy

integrates

recycles

the universe

is in no

rush

life

happens

cooperation

between

sun

water

trees

bugs

beneath

earths

crust

must be

accurate

almost

beyond

measure

nothing

is more

miraculous

than that

creation

works

as well as

it does

consider

sperm

and egg

shake

hands

a billion

brain

connections

fire signals

hearts

beat

lungs

breathe

how

amazing

is a

surgical

incision

to remove

reshape

replace

matter

so that

tissue

may

renew

with

the

miracle

called

healing

we are

earthy

creatures

in some

ways

also

but even

from

inside

the

earth

or

smoke

floating

in space

with a

residue

of

scattered

ash

or

sea

water

deep

we

remain

part of

one

community

that a

mysterious

artist

will

shape

anew

with

changing

exhibits

daily

for view

because

nothing

goes to

nothing

in this

miraculous

gallery

named

creation

h.