all of it
is a
miracle
allow
no one
to convince
us otherwise
a star
explodes
far too
long ago
to imagine
energy
integrates
recycles
the universe
is in no
rush
life
happens
cooperation
between
sun
water
trees
bugs
beneath
earths
crust
must be
accurate
almost
beyond
measure
nothing
is more
miraculous
than that
creation
works
as well as
it does
consider
sperm
and egg
shake
hands
a billion
brain
connections
fire signals
hearts
beat
lungs
breathe
how
amazing
is a
surgical
incision
to remove
reshape
replace
matter
so that
tissue
may
renew
with
the
miracle
called
healing
we are
earthy
creatures
in some
ways
also
but even
from
inside
the
earth
or
smoke
floating
in space
with a
residue
of
scattered
ash
or
sea
water
deep
we
remain
part of
one
community
that a
mysterious
artist
will
shape
anew
with
changing
exhibits
daily
for view
because
nothing
goes to
nothing
in this
miraculous
gallery
named
creation
h.