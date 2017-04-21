Clean sweep for parks

The annual Sweep the Summit is Saturday, marking the end of Arbor Day and Earth Day activities in Lee’s Summit.

Sponsored by the Lee’s Summit Beautification Commission, the sweep is cleanup of city parks by teams of high school students and other residents.

“Sweep the Summit has several goals besides helping keep our beautiful parks clean,” said Kim Fritchie, commission chairwoman.

“It’s an opportunity for students to earn community service hours and other volunteers to be impressed by how well the kids work together. It’s educational, and the competition is fun. And anyone who has volunteered to pick up trash will likely never be a litterbug!”

This year’s sweep will focus on Lowenstein and Harris parks.

Volunteers should report to one of the parks at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Trash bags and rubber gloves will be provided.

Students from Lee’s Summit North High School will work on Harris Park while those from Lee’s Summit West High School will meet in Lowenstein. At 11 a.m. they’ll return to the starting point where the trash will be collected. All volunteers will meet at Harris Park for pizza and drinks at 11:30 a.m..

The high school with the most trash per volunteer will receive the prestigious trash trophy. Other awards include prizes for the most interesting items collected. Previous cleanups have yielded a toilet, a car hood, and a computer that had been dumped in a city park