I have fallen and can’t get up

Have you ever gone through a tough situation and cried for help and no one responded? It can be very discouraging.

How about when you cry out to God and it seems he is not hearing you. You might feel a sense of despair and all alone.

David recorded many of his emotional valleys in his Psalms to the Lord. In Psalms 39:12, he says, “Hear my prayer, O Lord, And give ear to my cry; Do not be silent at my tears.” I believe many people can relate to his cries for help. David, like many others, has come to a place that they are desperate for God to hear their cry for help. It reminds me of an incident I heard where I grew up.

An adventurous hiker was hiking up a rugged Idaho creek some years back. He was going down the path all by himself enjoying his journey when the rock he stepped on shifted and sent him tumbling down the steep rocky ravine.

As his body slammed up against a tree and settled in an outcrop over-looking the creek, he knew that his leg was badly broken. Unable to walk and being much to far to even crawl he lay hopeless in the back-country of the Rocky Mountains with the curtain of the day closing.

Barely surviving the frigid cold night he began to yell for help until he hardly had any voice. His journey had come to an abrupt stand still and his future was becoming more hopeless as the day went on.

Then, across the creek and up the ridge came the noise of a chain saw cutting wood for the coming winter. The man collecting the fire wood was getting frustrated at his kids who were constantly interrupting him as he cut the fallen tree, shutting off his saw he began to scold them. As his children defended their case they said, “we thought we heard someone yelling for help.”

He listened and heard nothing so he continued with the chain saw.

The hurt and almost lifeless hiker knew this was his only hope and began to scream even more. The wood-cutter’s kids knowing they heard a cry for help risked getting in trouble and interrupted their dad again. Seeing the urgency in their eyes he stopped and walked to the edge of the ravine. He listened and moments before he gave up he heard the faint cry for help.

Though this story ended with a good ending it is unfortunate that in our society there are multitudes of individuals who are crying out for help. Many have gone down a path in their life thinking they are fine and then abruptly interrupted by tragedy. These circumstances will bring the most independent person to cry out for help in desperation. But will there be a answer?

We read in Exodus 3:7-8, where God speaks to Moses saying, “I have surely seen the oppression of my people … and have heard their cry … I know their sorrows.”

God had heard the cry of his people and understood their sorrows, for they were in bondage to the Egyptians as slaves. God sees the oppression of those who are in desperate situations. In this passage God says, “So I have come down to deliver them.”

God hears the cry of his children and as a earthly parent responds, “How much more will your heavenly Father answer!” (Luke 11:11-13) If you’re in that place now, hang on for he hears and will deliver.

