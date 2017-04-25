Early morning blaze engulfs Lee’s Summit house; threatens nearby house

Firefighters battling a house fire early Tuesday in Lee’s Summit initially took a defensive mode to protect a neighboring house.

The fire was reported about 4:20 a.m. at a single-story house in the 700 block of Southeast 11th Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found the house engulfed in flames. Initially, fire crews took a defensive mode to fight the fire and to protect the house next door.

Firefighters brought the fire under control shortly before 5 a.m. Firefighters have accounted for all of the occupants of the house.

