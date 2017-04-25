A night at the prom held for people with disabilities, caregivers

More than 400 people walked the red carpet and danced the night away during the third annual Night to Remember in Lee’s Summit on Sunday.

Night to Remember is a free prom event for people with disabilities, their families and caregivers. The event is put on with the help of local businesses and organizations as well as hundreds of volunteers.

Kip Nelson, a pastor at Legacy Christian Church, said he started the event three years ago and opened it up to families in the Kansas City area to fulfill a need he said he noticed in the community. Three years ago, about 60 people had attended the inaugural event. This year, Nelson said the event had 411 registered guests. The prom night was held at the Pavilion at John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit.

The motto of the night, Nelson said, is “fun knows no disability.” It’s open every year to people 16 and older. Organizers rolled out the red carpet, paparazzi and concessions for this year’s theme, a night at the movies.

“We just saw such a huge need in the community for our friends with any kinds of special needs,” Nelson said.

“We know that the Lee’s Summit community itself has a very strong program in the school system for those in our community with any kind of disability. In recognizing that, we saw how many families were in our own community and there was nothing like this here for them, so we thought, while everyone else is having prom, why not put something together for them?”

Kerry Mortensen, an Independence parent and event volunteer, went with his teenage son and twin daughters. Mortensen said he was excited when he first heard about the idea of Night to Remember a few years ago. Mortensen said he saw Night to Remember as a positive experience for his son, Charles, a 14-year-old with autism. The family learned about the event through Legacy Christian Church.

“(Charles) loves to be involved with everything that’s going on, but to verbalize it, he’s not quite at that level. But when he’s in an element like this, with the music going and the crowd going and the cheering, you can tell he enjoys it,” Mortensen said.

“This is such a joyful thing, not only for kids or older kids, but for older adults here. They just get so excited knowing that they’re loved.”

To cover expenses, organizers said Night to Remember relies on donations from individuals, organizations and sponsorships by local businesses.

For more information on future events, contact Kip Nelson at knelson@lcc.org.