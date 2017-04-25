Teachers share profession with next generation

The future of any school district depends on its ability to hire talented, creative teachers. No doubt, some of those future educators are in high school or middle school right now.

To encourage students to consider teaching careers, the R-7 district administrator in charge of hiring teachers, Associate Superintendent Jeffrey Miller, has initiated a new club called the Lee’s Summit Teachers Academy. It includes students from all secondary students in the Lee’s Summit district.

Marcy Hess and Kim Hamadi, academy sponsors at Pleasant Lea Middle School, said they hope to inspire students to return to Lee’s Summit as professional teachers.

Last month, Pleasant Lea Middle School teachers Suzanne Wiley, Katrina McLeod, Joel Staponski, Todd Fenske, Robbie Vaughn and Aaron Layendecker met with teachers academy students to talk about why they chose education as a career path, what they have experienced as teachers and why they enjoy working with middle school students.

The students — Bianca Stewart, Jayln Close and Katie McKitterick — are among the first at Pleasant Lea Middle to join the Lee’s Summit Teachers Academy. During the presentation, the students could ask questions of the teachers.

On Monday, all middle-school Lee’s Summit Teachers Academy members will travel to Great Beginnings Early Education Center and Summit Technology Academy to learn more about those programs.