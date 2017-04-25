Four Delta Woods teams are finalists in science contest

Four teams of academically gifted students from Delta Woods Middle School are among 50 national finalists in the second annual Bright Schools Competition sponsored by the National Sleep Foundation and the National Science Teachers Association.

The competition encourages students in grades six to eight to explore the correlation between light and sleep and how it influences student health and performance. About 150 teams entered, and the top three finishers will be announced in early May.

The Delta Woods finalists:

• Light Tekk : Ashton Davis-Stout, Davin Lee and Sayf Nabulsi. Exploring innovations in light filters used in theaters and film along with lenses used in cataract surgery, the “Light Tekk” project sought to address the problem that too much television has on Americans’ sleep.

• Right Night : Aidan David-Pennington, Alexander Kochman, Matthew Randolph and Natalie Tran. The “Right Night” automated device sought to provide the ideal amount of various wavelengths of light along with the ideal environment to encourage better sleep and overall performance.

• Sleep E-Z: Abigail Cooper, Aidan True, Aiden Weydert and Olivia Wrisinger. Inspired by those who suffer from insomnia, the “Sleep E-Z” app would enable the user to achieve a better night’s sleep through different amounts of sound and blue light.

• Slumberr-Sleep Aid Mask : Caroline Nesbitt, Charis Morasch and Kelsea Kilmer. Theismask is a prototype that would help eliminate delirium experienced by hospital patients in intensive care. The mask would use green light and white noise to help the patient experience a more restful sleep.

The teams’ coach/teacher is Annalisa Stonner. Delta Woods is a Blue Springs district school located in Lee’s Summit. Two teams from Moreland Ridge Middle School, another Blue Springs school, also are finalists.

“The Bright Schools Competition is a celebration of the talent and ingenuity of our youth, providing students with a unique opportunity to think critically while exploring the connection between light and sleep,” said David Evans, executive director of the National Science Teachers Association.