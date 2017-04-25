Essays combine music and literacy

Danielle Omer, Natalie Greenwood and Julianna Richardson have been recognized in the For the Love of Music Essay Contest at Summit Lakes Middle School.

The school-wide contest was developed by the school's Business Partners Team, working with orchestra teacher Gail Rowland. It was designed to promote literacy across all school subjects.

The contest theme was “How does music affect memories and life’s moments?” Arvest Bank, a business partner, helped sponsor the contest and provided tickets to Rocktopia for the three winners.