Busy Broncos capture VanBeselaere title

After a long week of tournaments, Lee’s Summit North’s tennis players may have been excused for seeming a little bleary eyed on a chilly Saturday morning. But they still had plenty of energy left for one more competition.

North was hosting the 15th annual Mike VanBecelaere Memorial Doubles Tournament, and that has always been a special event for the Broncos. The Broncos had finalists in all four flights, champions in two of them and won the team championship.

And this was after the Broncos played in four events in as many days. That stretch included matches against Blue Springs South and Liberty, a tournament at the Plaza Tennis Center and a second-place finish the day before in the Sedalia Smith-Cotton Invitational.

“It was tough,” North junior C.J. McGurk said. “A lot of the guys were tired and sore. But I think we knew we had a good shot to win this so I think it drove us to compete.”

McGurk and his partner, Logan Leslie, made to the A Flight final, where they lost to Lee’s Summit’s Ethan Henry and Alec O’Connor 10-4. McGurk and Leslie held an early lead before Henry, who made it to the Class 2 state doubles tournament last season, and O’Connor pulled away.

“We had high expectations, which we met,” McGurk said. “We were the C Flight last year and got second place, so to come to the A flight and compete like we did that was pretty special for us.”

North’s Logan French and Connor Young took the B Flight, downing Luke Cooper and Connor Lovelace of Lee’s Summit 10-4 in the final. The Broncos’ Ben Durbin and Jacob Welsh took C Flight with a 10-6 victory over Lee’s Summit’s Collin Hansen and Jake Bowne, while Clayton Anderson and Matthew DeBacker lost to Grain Valley’s entry 10-5 in the D Flight final.

The four finalists propelled North to the championship of the eight-team tournament with 44 points. Lee’s Summit was second with 37 points and Grain Valley took third with 36.

“There was a lot of quality competition here,” said North tennis coach Stuart Reece. “To get every duo into the finals, that’s just fantastic.”

Reece credited the Broncos’ success to a rugged conditioning program he initiated early in the year with this week in mind. He also credited the extra boost his players usually experience in this tournament. It’s played in the memory of Mike VanBecelaere, who was North’s No. 1 player when he was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2002.

“He worked to make himself the top player, and it also shows how precious life is and how short it can be sometime,” Reece said. “We really emphasize to these guys to take every chance you have to play tennis and cherish it and compete to the best of your ability.”

Lee’s Summit West finished tied for sixth with Truman with 13 points. Kyle Gerdes and Jake Brady finished four in A Flight for the Titans, falling to McGurk and Leslie 10-6 in the semifinals and to Grain Valley 8-3 in the third-place game. Clayton Emma and Connor Berens placed sixth in B Flight, and Michael Kimaku and Seth Keep took sixth in C Flight.