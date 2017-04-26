Summit Christian’s Queen wins breezy KU Relays high jump

Just a month and a half removed from winning the girls high jump at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in New York with a leap of 5 feet, 10 ¾ inches, Carlie Queen came onto the grass at the Kansas Relays on Saturday raring to set her personal best outdoors jump.

All season, the Summit Christian Academy senior has chased down a 5-10 mark, a performance that would boost her confidence in time to attempt a tie of the 17-year-old Missouri high school record of 6-0. Entering the Relays, her highest jump of the spring (5-8) led the state of Missouri.

With the wind gusting up to 30 mph and temporary fences falling down behind her as a result, it wasn’t going to be easy for Queen to get to 6 feet. Queen cleared her first two bars with ease, but it took a second attempt to jump over the 5-8. Olathe Northwest sophomore Maddi Righter didn’t ease the pressure, either, clearing 5-8 right before Queen took her second turn.

Two weeks ago at the Olathe East Invite, Righter jumped 5-9, which was still the best mark in Kansas entering this weekend.

Queen had to use the tailwind to her advantage. She couldn’t arrive at her jump mark with too much momentum or she would risk knocking down the bar. She only did so once on her way to winning Saturday’s event at 5-10, but couldn’t get enough air to clear the 6-0 bar in three attempts.

“I have a tendency to go in too fast sometimes so I was trying to make sure I was controlled since I already had so much power from behind,” said Queen, an Arkansas signee. “We’ve had terrible weather every meet. It was hailing in one of our meets, so I was thankful this weather was at least decent.”

Queen, a three-time high-jump state champion, did not set a meet record but her jump was the highest at the Kansas Relays since 1987.

Titans triumph

Lee’s Summit West won the Class 5 girls track state title last season. So far this season, the Titans are running in state-champion form again. West’ girls recorded top-three finishes in six of seven relays and took home the Outstanding Team Award.

West won two relays, with the 1,600 relay team of Audrey Parson Jana Shawver, Kyra Atkins and Erin Sermons winning with a time of 3 minutes, 56.25 seconds. The Titans’ Addie Mathis, Alex Marko, McKenna Butler and Madison Hulsey won the 6,400 relay in 21:34.77.

West placed second in the 800, distance medley and sprint medley relays and third in the 3,200 relay. The Titans’400 relay team took ninth.

Makayla Kelby took first in the discus with a toss of 155-3 and placed fourth in the shot put. Atkins was third in the 300-meter hurdles and Shawver took third in the 800.

Lightfoot wins pole vault

KC Lightfoot of Lee’s Summit won the boys pole vault with a jump of 17 feet. Lightfoot, a junior, cleared 17-1 ¼ April 12 at the Darwin Rold Invitational at Lee’s Summit North for the best vault in Missouri this season.