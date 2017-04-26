Broncos triumph in close battle for conference title

All season long, the three Lee’s Summit city schools’ boys golf teams have battled neck and neck, with each one besting the other at some point.

On a windy Monday afternoon, it was Lee’s Summit North’s turn to be on top.

North bunched together four solid scores to win the Suburban Gold Conference tournament at Adams Pointe Golf Club in Blue Springs. Only 4 strokes separated the Broncos first and fourth scores and their 323 total edged out runner-up Lee’s Summit West by 2 strokes.

Lee’s Summit was third, just another 4 strokes behind the Titans at 331.

“Us, Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit West we’ve kind of flipped-flopped all year,” North coach Kevin Harrison said. “Today it was our day.”

It was a windy day, with a southeast breeze gusting from 20 to 30 mph making Adams Pointe all the more challenging. Harrison said his players handled the conditions well, but the Broncos No. 1 and No. 2 players, Michael Worth and Nathan Shull, both finished with 81s which left them tied for 10th overall in medalist play. Michael Foster, their No. 3 player, struggled late and came in at 82.

But North got a lift from its No. 5 shooter, Kohlin Hicks. Hicks finished with a 79 that put him in a tie for sixth place and gave the Broncos the edge they needed to hold off West and claim the 10th conference title in the program’s history.

Logan Dahmer turned in West’s top score, a 77 that placed him in third overall. Parker Jones tied with Hicks at 79, James O’Connor was ninth with an 80 and Charlie Russell rounded out the Titans team score with an 89.

“Kohlin Hicks really saved us in the five spot,” Harrison said. “I knew he was playing well with six holes left and that was big for us. That’s a big round on a big day.”

It was a big day for Lee’s Summit’s Jackson Eaton, whose 4-over 76 placed him second behind medalist Ethan Wegner of Blue Springs South. Wegner dominated the field with a 1-under 71.

Eaton, who said the wind made some holes play 30 yards longer and others 30 yards shorter, had no birdies but only made four bogeys in the breeze.

“Under the conditions I thought it was a good score,” Eaton said. “I left a few strokes out there but still, it was pretty good.”

Lee’s Summit also had Jackson McGuire shoot a 78 that left him fourth overall. Conner Johnson had an 83 and finished 14th and Alex Waisner finished with a 95.

“I felt that we had a chance to win it,” Eaton said. “We left a few strokes out there but overall, it’s good competition for conference and it’s fun to be that close to the top.”

Wegner’s round helped Blue Springs South secure fourth at 337. Park Hill was fifth at 350, followed by Blue Springs at 367 and Raymore-Peculiar at 381.

North, West and Lee’s Summit will meet again May 1 in the Class 4 District 7 tournament at Longview Golf Course.