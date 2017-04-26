Drug take-back helps prevent medicine misuse

Drug take-back prevents abuse

Lee’s Summit is holding its annual drug take back Saturday, in an effort to prevent abuse of prescription drugs left unused in medicine cabinets.

The take back is the proper way to dispose of unwanted medicine because dumping unused prescription drugs in trash or toilet leads to water pollution.

The public can dispose of medications 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at five Lee’s Summit locations. The free and anonymous service allows residents to safely and confidentially dispose of unwanted prescription, over-the-counter and animal medications. Needles and inhalers will not be accepted.

Since 2010, Lee’s Summit residents have properly disposed of more than 8,000 pounds of medication. The local event is sponsored by Lee’s Summit CARES, Lee’s Summit Police Department, Lee’s Summit Water Department, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers from the Lee’s Summit Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand to accept medication at these Lee’s Summit locations:

• Lee’s Summit Police Department: 10 N.E. Tudor Road

• Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 4001 N.E. Lakewood Court

• Lee’s Summit Medical Center Main Entrance 2100 S.E . Blue Parkway

• Saint Luke’s East Diagnostic Center 100 N.E. Saint Luke’s Blvd.

• Places Restaurant at John Knox Village, 1001 N.W. Chipman Road.

Residents also can drop off unused medications year-round at drop boxes in the lobbies of the police and sheriff’s offices and in the emergency Rrooms of both Lee’s Summit hospitals.

Walking tour tells Lee’s Summit story

The Lee’s Summit Historical Society & Museum and City of Lee’s Summit Historic Preservation Commission is offering a Historic Homes Walking Tour.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6, eight homes on the tour will feature stories as told by students from Lee’s Summit North High School’s International Baccalaureate history and debate classes. They’ll share historic information about buildings and people who lived in them. Tourists will hear about Jim Younger’s last days as well as what it was like spending time in a Confederate prison as detailed by a student playing the part of Civil War soldier William Bishir.

The tour will be held rain or shine. Tickets may be purchased that day at the first home on the tour, 300 S.E. Fifth St., or ahead of time at Cameron’s Home Furnishing or the Historical Society of Lee’s Summit History Museum during business hours. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 and up. All proceeds will to the Historical Society of Lee’s Summit History Museum.

Lake Winnebago Lions frying fish

The Lake Winnebago Lions Club Fish Fry is set for May 13and is a fundraiser to support Lions Club programs.

Lion Clubs sponsor screening tests for young children, send students to Boys and Girls State every year, and to match individuals with sight impairments with assisting dogs. It also supports international and local disaster relief and eyeglasses redistribution.

Lions will be taking a free-will offering for the fish fry open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Arrowhead Yacht Club 396 Winnebago Drive.

Comment on Rock Island Bicycle and Pedestrian Path

Engineers and consultants for the Rock Island Rail Corridor Bicycle Pedestrian Path will be explaining the project and taking comments of proposed design.

The Rock Island Corridor stretches 17.7 miles from Arrowhead and Kauffman Stadiums south through Raytown and into Lee’s Summit. Part of the corridor will be transformed into a bicycle and pedestrian path with a focus on preserving the corridor’s integrity as part of the national rail network.

The public hearing is 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 2 at the Summit Christian Academy in the Secondary Gym, at 1500 S.W. Jefferson St. Public hearing locations are ADA accessible. For special accommodations call 816-503-4847 at least 24 hours in advance.