Fundraiser underway to bring movies downtown

Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street Inc. has been selected to take part in a crowdfunding effort to provide free movie nights.

The National Main Street Center, Project for Public Spaces, and ioby (a crowdfunding website) hosted the Cultivating Place on Main Streets Crowdfunding Challenge to award matching dollars.

The Project for Public Spaces proposed placemaking projects in five states that focused on activating community spaces.

Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street, focused on the preservation of historic Downtown Lee’s Summit, is one of the pilot communities for this crowdfunding challenge. Funds for the placemaking project will be raised from public support through a crowdfunding campaign, with the first $1,500 to be matched by ioby. To contribute go to: bit.ly/DTLSmovies. The deadline is May 22.

“We were very excited to be chosen for this pilot project and hope that the community will rally around this event that people have been asking us to plan for years,” said Ashley Nowell, assistant director of Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street.

If the funds are raised and the summer movie series is well received, the event will continue in future years with the goal of incorporating the series into a planned performing arts and farmers market pavilion space downtown.

The event will be hosted on the steps of City Hall Plaza once a month during evening hours.

The movie nights, on Thursdays, are as follows:

• 9 p.m. July 27 sponsored by Midwest Property Resources, LLC.

• 8:30 p.m. Aug. 24 sponsored by Arvest Bank.

• 8 p.m. Sept. 28 sponsored by Douglas Tire and Auto.