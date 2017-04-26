Family Pops concert coming in May

It will be a furry night when The Family Pops Concert by the Lee’s Summit Symphony returns.

Music for the 7 p.m. concert, May 5, in the performing arts center of Lee’s Summit High School, includes Peter and the Wolf and The Teddy Bears’ Picnic. Some very large and friendly characters, led by the Kansas City Chiefs’ mascot KC Wolf, will greet guests starting at 5:30 p.m.

He will be joined by a tiger, an eagle, bronco and Titan, mascots of local schools. Other traditional activities include the Instrument Petting Zoo, where kids can try out various instruments of the orchestra and even play conductor, assisted by musicians. Art from elementary students will be displayed, and there will be an art project.

The $2,000 Metheny Scholarship will be presented to Summit Christian Academy senior Kayla Kernsvaal during the concert. After the symphony completes its performance, special gifts will be given to the youth in attendance. Students in fourth through sixth grades are admitted free with a paid adult, and other students pay only $7. Adult admission is $15, and tickets are available at Lee’s Summit Hy-Vee stores, online at lssymphony.org or at the door.