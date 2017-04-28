Titan basketball coaches honored by GKCBCA

Michael Schieber and Kevin Harrison, both of Lee’s Summit West High School, were honored by the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association at an April 6 banquet.

Schieber was one of two coaches to receive the Eddie Ryan Award, which honors the top boys and girls coaches in the greater Kansas City area. Harrison received the Walt Tylicki Memorial Award, which recognizes longtime educators and coaches who have devoted an entire career to helping people become better athletes and students.

Schieber has served as the West head boys basketball coach since the school opened in 2004. He has led the Titans to six conference titles, five district titles and three final fours, including a second-place finish in this season’s Class 5 state tournament. His teams have averaged an outstanding 19 wins per season and his overall career record is 249-105.

Prior to coaching at Lee’s Summit West, Schieber served as an assistant coach at Lee’s Summit High School for four years.

“I am very humbled to have received this award,” Schieber said. “This is a reflection of the great student-athletes we have had here at Lee’s Summit West, my great coaching staff and our parents who have done so much to support us. I accepted on behalf of all of these wonderful people. It is their award.”

A high-school basketball coach for 35 years, Harrison has coached basketball in Fort Osage, Kirksville and Raytown. Within the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District, he has served as assistant boys basketball coach at Lee’s Summit High School, head boys basketball coach at Lee’s Summit North High School and currently as a varsity assistant boys basketball coach at Lee’s Summit West High School and boys golf coach at North. Harrison has coached golf throughout his career with his teams winning 11 conference championships.

“I have had the pleasure of coaching basketball in the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District for 26 years,” Mr. Harrison said. “I would like to thank all the coaches I have worked with, the parents who supported our programs and most of all the student-athletes who are the reason I enjoyed each and every day in the gym.”