Broncos’ baseball winning streak snapped

Fresh off of winning the Eastern Jackson County Baseball Tournament, Lee’s Summit North saw its four-game winning streak snapped Tuesday with a 4-3 loss at Blue Springs South in a Suburban Gold Conference game.

North, 11-11, had a 3-0 lead before Blue Springs South scored one run in the bottom of the fourth inning and struck for three more on three hits and an error in the fifth. Justin Root hit an RBI double in the first for North’s first run and Hayden Bradford hit a two-run triple in the fourth.

North capped a 4-0 run in the Eastern Jackson County tournament last week with an 8-0 victory over St. Joseph Central at Legacy Park. Sean Johnson homered and drove in three runs and Hayden Bradford had three hits and scored two runs for the Broncos. Pitchers Brandon Hirsch and Tommy Erwin combined to hold St. Joseph Central to five hits with no walks.

SCA almost perfect

Summit Christian Academy had four pitchers combine to throw a six-inning no-hitter in the Eagles’ 10-0 victory Tuesday at Sherwood.

Eli Rash, Will Finch, Clayton Medlin and Matthew McWilliams walked none and struck out 12 as they faced the minimum 18 batters. Sherwood’s only two base runners came in the fifth inning on a dropped third strike and a hit batter. SCA ended the inning with a double play.

Rash hit a two-run double in the second inning and Luke Moehle hit a two-run homer in the fourth for the Eagles, who improved to 16-3 on the season.

Broncos edge Tigers in tennis

Ben Durbin’s tiebreak victory in No. 2 singles lifted Lee’s Summit North to a 5-4 victory over Lee’s Summit in a Suburban Gold Conference match Tuesday at Lee’s Summit.

Durbin secured the Broncos’ victory with a 6-3, 3-6, 10-5 over Alec O’Connor. North and Lee’s Summit split the singles matches, with Durbin, CJ McGurk at No. 4 and Connor Young at No. 6 winning for the Broncos, and Ethan Henry at No. 1, Luke Cooper at No. 3 and Jackson Bowne at No. 5 winning for the Tigers.

North took two of three doubles matches. Henry and O’Connor won at No. 1 doubles for Lee’s Summit, while Young and Logan French won at No. 2 and Durbin and Jacob Welsh won at No. 3 for the Broncos.

SCA soccer reaches final

Kassi Ginther scored four goals to lead Summit Christian Academy to a 10-0 victory over Raytown South Tuesday in the second round of the Raytown Tournament.

SCA, 16-1, also got two goals from Maya Cofield and one goal from Lilley Berry. The Eagles played for the tournament championship Thursday.

SCA opened the tournament with a 4-0 victory over Marshall. Ginther scored three goals and Cofield had one goal for the Eagles.