RecycleFest to be held at City Hall parking lot Saturday

Recycle unusual items and documents

Lee’s Summit is holding its free RecycleFest 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, where residents can shred documents and recycle unusual items or material.

Paper shredding is first-come, first-served until the truck fills up, at the City Hall parking lot, 220 S.E. Green St. The city’s vendor will accept sensitive documents (for shredding then recycling), allowing up to four paper grocery sacks per household. Remove binders or combs. Staples and paper clips are accepted.

Other items to be recycled: bicycles, athletic shoes (no dress shoes, sandals, or slippers), keys, cell phones, rechargeable batteries, crayons, eyeglasses, hearing aids, license plates, wine corks, empty prescription pill bottles with label removed, tennis balls and golf balls.

Students sweep parks

More than 250 students, teachers and volunteers chipped in to clean up Lowenstein and Harris Parks in Lee’s Summit April 22, for the annual “Sweep The Summit” event. Lee’s Summit North and Lee’s Summit West High Schools participated, and many students earned free treats courtesy of Andy’s Frozen Custard and free sandwiches courtesy of Chick-fil-A for collecting the most interesting trash.

Teachers Christopher Gerding of Lee’s Summit North, and Lisa Boulden, Kelli Trask and Ashley Jones of Lee’s Summit West rummed up support for the event from their classes and supervised their students the day of the event. Andrew Carr of Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation demonstrated how to plant a tree at the Harris Park location and supervised the planting of four new trees there.

Pizza and bottled water were provided by the Beautification Commission.

Parks employees hauled away one large truck and one pickup full of trash from the two parks. Plans for next year include expanding to more parks, so those interested in participating should keep tuned into the Lee’s Summit Beautification Facebook page for information or e-mail LSBeautification@gmail.com