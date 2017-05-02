City may pull funding from controversial bridge

City looks at switching bridge funds to different project

Opponents of a proposed bridge to connect S.E. Bordner Drive with Fifth Street Terrace have persuaded the city to look at canceling or delaying that project.

They object to the additional traffic that would result by joining two dead end streets.

The City Council’s Public Works Committee on Wednesday recommended that the city pause work on design of that project and will reconsider whether the nearly $1 million slated for its construction could be better used elsewhere, now that the council has additional information from the public.

The city has a potential list of about 40 projects that the Public Works Department has proposed to build with $20 million in capital improvements money supported by a sales tax because construction bids came in lower than expected. The council had chosen 16 projects as having highest priority, including the bridge. The council will have to vote on the final decision once the committee finishes its second look at priorities.

Family Pops Concert this weekend

The Family Pops Concert by the Lee’s Summit Symphony returns 7 p.m. May 6, in the performing arts center of Lee’s Summit High School.

Music includes “Peter and the Wolf” and “The Teddy Bears’ Picnic .”

Students in fourth through sixth grades are admitted free with a paid adult, and other students pay only $7. Adult admission is $15, and tickets are available at Lee’s Summit Hy-Vee stores, online at lssymphony.org or at the door.

Libraries accept food donations instead of fines

The Mid-Continent Public Library’s biannual Food for Fines started Monday and continues until Sunday May 7. Customers at all 31 branches will have the chance to donate nonperishable food items in place of money to pay off overdue fines or replacement card charges.

Following completion of the program, the food will be given to charitable organizations across the Kansas City area.

Last spring, the program collected 12,175 items, which were then donated to social service organizations. Donations at the Colbern Road branch will benefit Coldwater and items donated at the Lee’s Summit branch will benefit Lee’s Summit Social Services.

Suggested donations include boxed meals, canned food, peanut butter, cereal and pasta. Donations must not be expired, damaged, open, non-nutritious, or in a glass, plastic or cardboard drink container. Each donated item will count as $1 toward a customer’s fines and fees (up to $10).

Dunk a worm at fishing derby

Jackson County Parks + Rec is holding its 36th Annual Kid’s Fishing Derby at Lake Jacomo.

This free family event is open to kids between the ages of 2 and 15, and includes casting clinics, fishing demonstrations and prizes donated by local merchants. Free cane poles will be given to the first 100 kids to register. Every child will receive a prize, even if they do not catch a fish.

In addition to the derby, children may participate in a casting contest sponsored by the Optimist Club of Lake Lotawana. All children must be accompanied by an adult and should bring a fishing pole, bait and a bucket to hold their catch.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and fishing contest is 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The derby will be held at 9200 Beach Road, Lee’s Summit located one-half mile north of Colbern Road, across from Lake Jacomo Campground in Fleming Park.

VFW holds Cinco de Mayo fundraiser

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5789 is holding a Cinco de Mayo taco dinner.

The fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. on May 5 at 329 S.E. Douglas St. features shredded beef and pork tacos plus sides for $10.

Proceeds help provide funding for numerous projects that benefit veterans and the community. Post 5789 awards annual scholarships at each of the three Lee’s Summit High Schools, annual student essay and speech competitions, First Responder awards, and Teacher of the Year awards. The post also contributes to area nursing homes, care facilities and other organizations providing vital services to the veterans in our community, as well as sponsoring individual projects that assist veterans in need.

Lane closures begin May 3 on U.S. 50

The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the right lane of westbound U.S. 50 Highway at Missouri 291 south from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, and Thursday, May 4. All day closures of the right lane will begin at 8 p.m. May 5 until 5 a.m. May 8. The lane closure is for shoulder reconstruction. All work is weather permitting.

MoDOT reminds motorists to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones, which can include moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, go to www.modot.mo.gov/kansascity.