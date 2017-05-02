Half-brother of Kylr Yust booked into Benton County jail

Jessep S. Carter, half-brother of Kylr Yust, turned himself in to authorities in Benton County on Friday morning two days after he was charged with a felony in another county, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Carter, of Edwards, Mo., was being sought for traffic violations allegedly committed on the day Jessica Runions’ vehicle was found burned. Yust, who was the last person seen with Runions, has been charged in Jackson County with burning her vehicle.

Runions’ remains were found by a mushroom hunter on April 3 south of Belton near 233rd and Y Highway. Her death is now being investigated by Kansas City police as a homicide.

According to charging documents, Carter was accused of resisting a traffic stop as well as owning a vehicle and operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, driving without a valid license and failing to display license plates. Bail was set at $20,000, cash only.

A spokesman at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Carter was being held in the jail on a failure to appear charge in connection to a domestic assault case. The sheriff’s office said Carter would likely be transferred to face charges in Henry County.

In a probable cause statement obtained by the Star on Friday, Carter’s passengers were identified only by initials, K.Y, a male subject, and C.T., a female subject. KSHB-TV reported Thursday that Yust was one of the passengers in the vehicle driven by his brother when they were stopped by a sheriff’s deputy in Henry County, Mo., on Sept. 10.

Runions was a 21-year-old from Raymore who went missing the night of Sept. 8. She was last seen leaving a party with Yust.

Yust was charged in Jackson County with burning her vehicle, which was found Sept. 10 near 95th Street and Blue River Road. Yust was also the off-and-on boyfriend of Kara Kopetsky, a 17-year-old who disappeared in Belton on May 4, 2007.

According to court documents, a Henry County deputy attempted to stop a white 1998 Dodge Durango going west on Northeast Missouri 2 Highway after noticing that the rear license plate was not illuminated and observing the vehicle crossing the center line.

The Durango’s speed fluctuated between 52 to 70 mph on the highway. At one point, authorities wrote that the vehicle drifted off the right side of the highway into the grass. A second deputy responded to assist with the traffic stop.

The Durango stopped in the 1000 block of Northeast Missouri 2 Highway.

Court documents said a deputy noticed a knife in a sheath on Carter’s belt. Authorities said they also retrieved a .32 caliber semi-automatic pistol from the waistband of a female passenger sitting in the front seat identified as C.T. in court documents. The male passenger sitting in the back seat, identified as K.Y., was frisked.

During the Sept. 10 stop, authorities found that Carter and the passengers did not have active warrants.