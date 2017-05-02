you
should
have
yes
i know
but
of
what
value
to us
now
is that
so oft
repeated
admonition
how many
times
do you
believe
i need
reminding
when
continuing
awareness
only deepens
feeling
ashamed
guilty
or
at least
stupid
lacking
in capacity
to make
good
choices
mired
wheels
spinning
in that
muddy
moment
i cant
seem
to escape
please
help me
find
a little
solid
ground
on which
to move
ahead
from here
that
should
have
is
over
maybe
yesterday
or years
ago
you
and i
are no
longer
those
ideal
selves
we
wanted
once so
obsessively
to project
that image
we were
desperate
to protect
transferring
all the cost
we could
to the
accounts
of others
i own
my
should
have
let ideal
image
go
please
try
not
to
remind
me
anymore
then
this
might
become
for us
even
better
than
before
h.