Echoes

By HUBERT NETH

ColumnistMay 2, 2017 

you

should

have

yes

i know

but

of

what

value

to us

now

is that

so oft

repeated

admonition

how many

times

do you

believe

i need

reminding

when

continuing

awareness

only deepens

feeling

ashamed

guilty

or

at least

stupid

lacking

in capacity

to make

good

choices

mired

wheels

spinning

in that

muddy

moment

i cant

seem

to escape

please

help me

find

a little

solid

ground

on which

to move

ahead

from here

that

should

have

is

over

maybe

yesterday

or years

ago

you

and i

are no

longer

those

ideal

selves

we

wanted

once so

obsessively

to project

that image

we were

desperate

to protect

transferring

all the cost

we could

to the

accounts

of others

i own

my

should

have

let ideal

image

go

please

try

not

to

remind

me

anymore

then

this

might

become

for us

even

better

than

before

h.

