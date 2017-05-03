Lee’s Summit’s annual Melanie Grace soccer game set for Thursday

The Lee’s Summit High School girls soccer team will hold its 10th annual Melanie Grace Kickin’ Against Cancer benefit event Thursday night at Bud Hertzog Stadium.

The annual game against Lee’s Summit West is a fund-raiser to honor the memory of Melanie Grace Lindmark, a Lee’s Summit girl who passed away at 6 years old in 2005 after battling a rare form of cancer. Her fight against the disease inspired Lee’s Summit’s girls soccer players to start the event in 2007.

The event includes C-team, junior varsity and varsity matches along with a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and T-shirt sales. Last year’s game raised more than $9,000.

Each year, the team picks two Kansas City area residents affected by cancer to receive the money raised from the event. This year’s recipients are Osahon Ogbevoen, a 12 year-old sixth grader at Highland Park Elementary who diagnosed with histiocytic sarcoma last October, and Noah Coram, who was a senior at Summit Christian Academy when he was diagnosed with NUT midline carcinoma last December. Coram, 17, passed away last March.

The event will begin with the C-team match at 4 p.m., followed by the junior varsity contest at 5:30 and the varsity match at 7.

For more information on Melanie Grace or the event please visit: http://www.melanie-grace.memory-of.com/About.aspx or https://www.facebook.com/MelanieGraceSG/.