Job Olympics simulates the workplace

Seventy-seven special education students participated in the Lee’s Summit School District’s annual Job Olympics on April 7 at Unity Village, which was open to students in Lee’s Summit and other area districts.

They competed in a number of job-related activities, such as child care, computer skills or food preparation. Community volunteers served as judges, and R-7 high school students assisted.

At the event, the competitors practiced job-related skills and demonstrated their abilities to prospective employers.