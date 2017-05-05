Summit Christian wins conference baseball crown

Summit Christian Academy has racked up most of its victories this year by outslugging the opposition. But the Eagles have proven adept at winning the nail-biter, too.

SCA won one Tuesday at Butler, eking out 1-0 victory over Bears to secure the Crossroads Conference championship.

SCA, 18-3, managed only two hits off Butler pitchers Kirby Connell and Caleb Kauffman, who combined to strike out 10 Eagles while walking six. But the Eagles’ pitching was just as strong. Will Finch held Butler to four hits and three walks with eight strikeouts over six innings, and Matt McWilliams fanned three after relieving Finch in the seventh inning.

Finch and McWilliams protected a 1-0 lead after the Eagles scored an unearned run in the third inning. Luke Moehle drew a walk, advanced on a groundout and scored from third on a passed ball.

SCA has two regular-season games left before playing host to the Class 3 District 14 tournament beginning May 15. The Eagles, who reached the Class 3 state final last season, are seeded first in the district.

SCA soccer wins two more

Summit Christian Academy’s girls soccer team picked up two more victories this week, downing Sacred Heart 10-2 Monday and a 7-2 victory over Lincoln Prep on Tuesday.

Kassi Ginther scored five goals to lead SCA against Sacred Heart. Maya Cofield and Faith Fields scored two goals each and Carmen Fanning had one goal. Ginther also scored five goals against Lincoln Prep, with Lilley Berry and Kaylee Lunn each adding a goal.

The wins improved SCA’s season record to 18-2.

Tigers top Titans in tennis

Lee’s Summit took all three doubles matches to beat Lee’s Summit West 5-4 in boys tennis match Tuesday at West.

Ethan Henry and Jake Bowne won at No. 1 doubles for the Tigers, with Alec O’Connor and Collin Hansen winning No. 2 doubles and Luke Cooper and Connor Lovelace winning at No. 3. Henry and O’Connor won the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches.

West’s victories came from Jake Brady at No. 3 singles, Clayton Emma at No. 4 singles, Conner Berens at No. 5 singles and Seth Keep at No. 6 singles.