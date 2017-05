Lee’s Summit police weekly crime report

District 1

NE AUSTIN DR, 3500 block, May 01, 7:58 PM, Domestic Assault

NE MAYBROOK CT, 4900 block, May 03, 9:37 AM, Interference With Custody

NE AKIN BLVD, 3300 block, May 03, 4:48 PM, Harassment

SKYVIEW CT, 0 block, May 07, 1:59 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

District 3

NE DREAMWEAVER AVE, 200 block, May 01, 5:15 AM, Property Damage

NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, May 01, 2:04 PM, Stealing

NE SAM WALTON LN, 900 block, May 01, 2:50 PM, Assault

NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, May 01, 4:04 PM, Court Order Of Finger Printing

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, May 01, 5:30 PM, Stealing

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, May 01, 7:30 PM, Fraudulent Use Of Credit Or Debit Service

NE TUDOR RD, 700 block, May 02, 6:30 AM, Stealing

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, May 02, 8:34 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, May 02, 8:23 PM, Domestic Assault

NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, May 04, 5:07 PM, Stealing

NE MULBERRY ST, 800 block, May 04, 5:07 PM, Abuse Of Child

NE INDEPENDENCE AVE & NE THAMES DR, May 04, 5:34 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

NE INDEPENDENCE AVE & NE SAM WALTON LN, May 04, 7:11 PM, Careless And Imprudent Driving

NE SAM WALTON LN, 900 block, May 05, 8:15 AM, Fraudulent Use Of A Credit/Debit Device

NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 1100 block, May 05, 11:24 AM, Trespass 1st Degree

NE WHITE DR, 1700 block, May 06, 5:50 PM, Child Molestation 1st

District 4

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, May 01, 1:40 PM, Stealing

NW FRANCES ST, 2600 block, May 03, 1:52 AM, Violation Of A Full Order Protection

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, May 04, 6:25 PM, Stealing

NW OBRIEN RD, 1600 block, May 06, 5:00 AM, Burglary Second Degree

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, May 06, 7:15 PM, Indecent Exposure

District 5

SW MARRONE DR, 600 block, May 01, 12:00 PM, Abuse Or Neglect Of A Child

SW MARKET ST, 1300 block, May 01, 1:18 PM, Tampering 1st (Motor Vehicle Theft Only)

SW WARD RD, 400 block, May 04, 2:19 PM, Stealing

SW MONTGOMERY AVE, 600 block, May 07, 9:16 PM, Assault

District 6

NE COLUMBUS ST, 800 block, May 01, 8:00 AM, Stealing

NE APPLEWOOD ST, 600 block, May 03, 12:01 AM, Sodomy Forcible

NE APPLEWOOD ST, 600 block, May 03, 12:01 AM, Rape Forcible / Attempted Forcible Rape

NE APPLEWOOD ST, 600 block, May 03, 12:01 AM, Rape 1st Degree

NW MAIN ST, 0 block, May 03, 3:39 PM, Forgery

SE CORDER AVE, 300 block, May 04, 8:00 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

SW HIGHLAND ST, 400 block, May 05, 11:21 PM, Domestic Assault

SE M 291 HWY, 300 block, May 06, 7:05 PM, Domestic Assault 2nd (2016 And Previous)

SW BLUE PKWY, 1000 block, May 06, 8:18 PM, Stealing

District 7

NE RICE RD, 300 block, May 02, 5:11 PM, Stealing

SE BLUE PKWY, 1600 block, May 03, 4:27 PM, Property Damage

NE BANNER DR, 700 block, May 03, 8:34 PM, Stealing

NE RICE RD, 300 block, May 04, 2:15 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance

NE RICE RD, 300 block, May 04, 2:15 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

SE RANSON RD, 1800 block, May 04, 4:00 PM, Assault

NE BARNES DR, 700 block, May 04, 6:12 PM, Forgery

NE WILDPLUM DR & NE WILDPLUM CT, May 06, 4:06 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked

NE BALL DR, 800 block, May 07, 5:16 PM, Property Damage

District 8

US 50 HWY & SE BLACKWELL RD, May 01, 8:44 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

SE GREYSTONE DR, 300 block, May 01, 9:54 AM, Fraudulent Use Of A Credit/Debit Device

NE LANGSFORD RD, 1900 block, May 03, 11:45 AM, Forgery

NE HORSESHOE DR, 2500 block, May 06, 4:30 AM, Stealing

SE 12TH ST, 1600 block, May 06, 9:14 AM, Domestic Assault

District 9

SW TIMBERTRACE LN, 2100 block, May 01, 2:04 PM, Burglary Second Degree

SW STONEY BROOK CIR, 1400 block, May 02, 4:37 PM, Property Damage

SW BOULDER DR, 3700 block, May 04, 12:10 AM, Leaving The Scene Of A Motor Vehicle Accident

District 10

SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, May 01, 2:27 PM, Trespass 2nd Degree

SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, May 01, 8:12 PM, Fail To Obey, Obstructing, Resisting City Officials

SW M 150 HWY, 100 block, May 01, 10:09 PM, Warrant - Lee’s Summit Municipal

SW SURF SCOOTER ST, 5100 block, May 03, 7:00 AM, Stealing

SW CHATHAM CT, 300 block, May 03, 11:32 PM, Domestic Assault

SW EVERGREEN LN, 3800 block, May 04, 7:30 AM, Stealing

SW LEEWARD DR, 4000 block, May 05, 6:57 PM, Trespass 1st Degree

SW BRIAN LN, 3900 block, May 06, 10:03 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, May 06, 1:14 PM, Burglary Second Degree

SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, May 07, 6:26 PM, Stealing

Motor Vehicle Crash Reports

NE M 291 HWY & NE MULBERRY ST, May 01, 6:42 AM, non-injury

NE M 291 HWY & NE MULBERRY ST, May 01, 7:03 AM, non-injury

US 50 HWY & NW 3RD ST, May 01, 2:58 PM, injury

SE 2ND ST & SE DOUGLAS ST, May 01, 4:46 PM, non-injury

SW M 150 HWY & SW WINDEMERE DR, May 01, 6:48 PM, non-injury

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW MURRAY RD, May 01, 9:19 PM, non-injury

SE OLDHAM PKWY & SE HAMBLEN RD, May 02, 9:18 AM, injury

NW GREGORY BLVD & NW LAKE DR, May 02, 3:03 PM, non-injury

SE M 291 HWY & SW PERSELS RD, May 02, 6:25 PM, non-injury

SW RAINTREE DR & SW M 150 HWY, May 02, 6:26 PM, non-injury

SE BLUE PKWY & SE M 291 HWY, May 02, 6:31 PM, non-injury

SW MILL ST, 800 block, May 02, 11:30 PM, non-injury

SE M 291 HWY & SE 50 HWY, May 03, 7:20 AM, non-injury

SW WARD RD & SW HOOK RD, May 03, 8:44 AM, non-injury

SE M 291 HWY & SE M 150 HWY, May 03, 12:04 PM, non-injury

SE OLDHAM PKWY & SE HAMBLEN RD, May 03, 4:24 PM, non-injury

NW MURRAY RD & NW OBRIEN RD, May 03, 4:45 PM, non-injury

NE DOUGLAS ST & NE ELM ST, May 03, 5:21 PM, non-injury

SE BLUE PKWY & SE COUNTRY LN, May 03, 7:06 PM, non-injury

US 50 HWY & SW JEFFERSON ST, May 03, 8:50 PM, non-injury

SW 3RD ST & SW 3RD ST, May 03, 10:24 PM, non-injury

SW PRYOR RD & SW M 150 HWY, May 04, 12:41 PM, non-injury

SW WARD RD & SW 3RD ST, May 04, 1:01 PM, non-injury

NE DOUGLAS ST & NE COLBERN RD, May 04, 2:52 PM, injury

SW BOULDER DR, 3700 block, May 04, 8:27 PM, non-injury

NW CHIPMAN RD, 200 block, May 05, 9:27 AM, non-injury

SE US 50 HWY & SE M 291 HWY, May 06, 2:35 AM, non-injury

NE COLBERN RD & NE BLACKWELL PKWY, May 06, 2:47 PM, non-injury

NE SCRUGGS RD & NE BARNES DR, May 06, 5:00 PM, non-injury

SE M 291 HWY & SE 5TH ST, May 06, 9:15 PM, injury

SW WARD RD & SW 3RD ST, May 07, 10:20 AM, non-injury

NW MURRAY RD & NW OBRIEN RD, May 07, 10:50 AM, non-injury

SE 3RD ST, 1000 block, May 07, 11:50 AM, non-injury